ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Baby alligators hatch and take first swim at Australian reptile park

fox35orlando.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo baby alligators hatched and took their...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reptile#Australian Reptile Park#Alligator#New South Wales#Hatch
Fox News

Volunteer at Texas wildlife refuge spots 20 baby alligators

Alligators are much less threatening when they're still babies. A worker at a Texas wildlife refuge snapped a photo of 20 baby alligators sitting in the tall grass near a river's edge. Despite their young age, officials still recommended that people keep their distance, as the mother was likely somewhere close by.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Heartbreaking tributes pour in for 23-year-old footballer who drowned acting out dare in Queensland

A 23-year-old man drowned while acting out a dare at a Queensland golf club on Sunday night, his grieving family said in a tribute.Nicholas Hunter drowned while he was on his way back from swimming to a water fountain at Emerald Lakes Golf Club on the Gold Coast, according to reports.Hunter’s father, Graeme Hunter, wrote in a touching social media tribute: “Nicholas shone a bright light in his brief time with us and is now shining his light on his mother and brother to try and guide us through this mess.”“This has rocked our small but tight family to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Australia
The Independent

‘We’ve been trying warn you for so many decades’: Nasa climate scientist breaks down in tears at protest

In an emotional speech last week in Los Angeles, Nasa scientist Peter Kalmus implored people to listen to the dire warnings of climate change experts.“We’re going to lose everything,” Kalmus said in a video of the moment. “And we’re not joking, we’re not lying, we’re not exaggerating.”Dr Kalmus, a climate scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, was participating in a protest organized by Scientist Rebellion as part of a global day of action by scientists around the world. His protest in LA involved scientists chaining themselves to the doors of a JPMorgan Chase building.“I’m here because scientists...
ADVOCACY
YourErie

Erie Reptile Expo takes place at Erie Bank Sports Park

The Erie Reptile Expo took place on March 27 at the Erie Bank Sports Park. This time the selection was bigger. The reptile show had the usual variety of reptiles to choose from, but as mentioned this show had a bigger venomous selection. The show began at 9 a.m. and concluded at 3 p.m. Admission […]
ERIE, PA
Freethink

An old satellite was hacked to broadcast signals across North America

A group of security researchers have hacked a decommissioned communications satellite, called Anik F1R, originally shot into orbit in 2005. Embedded device security researcher Karl Koscher and his colleagues demonstrated that malicious hackers could potentially communicate with satellites that have been decommissioned but not yet moved into their final resting place — their “graveyard orbit.”
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy