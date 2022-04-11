ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Chapel, PA

'It's a way of life': Fox Chapel officer devoted to life and service with police dogs

By Joyce Hanz
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Fox Chapel police, Officer Robert Katich is well regarded for the K-9 program he started 23 years ago. But his renown in the field extends beyond the woodsy suburb. Over the decades, he has become a nationally recognized master dog trainer who has trained more than 1,000 dogs for...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
WTRF- 7News

Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Butler, PA
City
Stevens, PA
City
Fox Chapel, PA
WTAJ

Somerset officials looking for four wanted men

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials in Somerset County released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of March 25. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Richard McClucas, 46, of Stoystown area – wanted for rape of a child Allen […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Employee arrested for stealing $11k from Adult Outlet

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing over $11,000 from her former employer. Tonya Jewell, 40, was arrested by State Police in Bath on April 6. An initial report of the theft was received by police on March 22. During the investigation, it was found that Jewell had allegedly pocketed […]
BATH, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Raid of Pittsburgh bar turned up drugs, stolen guns

A raid at a Pittsburgh bar this week turned up drugs and stolen guns, according to police. Members of the state police nuisance bar task force raided Ace’s & Deuce’s Lounge on Wednesday in the city’s Hill District. The compliance check at the Fifth Avenue bar showed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Brannon
CBS Pittsburgh

Young Woman Attacked By Dog In Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for the owner of a dog that they said attacked a young woman. State police said the owner was walking her dog at Hempfield Area High School when her dog attacked the young woman, who was running nearby. Police said the woman took off with her dog without saying a word. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The victim required medical attention. “We’re hoping to find the person and the dog to make sure the dog isn’t showing any sign of possibly having rabies,” trooper Steven Limani said. Police said the dog was on a leash.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YourErie

City depts. remove 20 tons of debris from Chestnut St. home

Several city departments tended to a home on Chestnut Street Monday, removing hundreds of pounds of debris after receiving a court order. Around 7:30 a.m. Monday, city employees from multiple departments removed debris from a home located on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street. Erie Police and staff from the Erie Fire Department, the Public […]
ERIE, PA
Daily Voice

Passenger Killed In US 30 Crash In Central PA: State Police

A passenger died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on US 30 in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, according to the state police. Devon Mansberger, 31, of York Haven, died at the scene of the crash just west of Granite Station Road at 4:15 p.m. Apr. 5, Pennsylvania state police report citing the Adams County coroner's office.
YORK HAVEN, PA
Daily Voice

Dirt Biker, 20, ID'd After Deadly Crash In Central PA: Coroner

A man who died after slamming into a pickup truck during a police chase in central Pennsylvania has been identified by the coroner. Jonathan Luis Amézquita-Vazquez, 20, of Harrisburg, died at the intersection of Lower Allen Drive and Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 6, according to the Cumberland County coroner's office.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Breeding#Police Dog#Show Dogs#Edinboro University#The Anne Arundel County#European#Dutch#American
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man and woman facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty on farm; Animals standing in two feet of poop

(WTRF) A man and woman in Pennsylvania are facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty and neglect for animals found on a farm. Kelly Gebhardt and  Donald Podczerwinski of Allegheny County, are facing the charges after a humane animal rescue of Pittsburgh officer noticed from a distance that horses on the farm seemed malnourished and could see the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Gunman Who Killed Ex-GF Pumping Gas On Loose In PA: Authorities

A 38-year-old man is being sought on murder charges for gunning down his ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said. Rafiq Thompson, of Philadelphia, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the April 7 shooting death of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius at the Exxon Station in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pagans ‘Enforcer’ Sentenced To Prison For Role In Large-Scale Drug Trafficking Operation

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pagans associate was sentenced to 57 months for his role in a large-scale operation trafficking drugs in western Pennsylvania and Ohio, federal prosecutors announced. Prosecutors said 45-year-old Jason Evans was a close associate of a “fully patched” Pagans Motorcycle Club member of the Pittsburgh chapter and served as an “enforcer.” Evans was busted during an FBI investigation into cocaine, meth and heroin trafficking in the Pittsburgh area by members and associates of the Pagans. Prosecutors said the investigation intercepted thousands of communications from ten phones used by Evans and his co-defendants, members Bill Rana and Eric Armes. Evans accepted responsibility for distributing over 300 grams of cocaine and a search warrant at his home turned up cocaine, guns and over $10,000, according to prosecutors. A judge ordered Evans to spend 57 months in prison followed by 6 years of supervised release.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy