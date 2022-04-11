'It's a way of life': Fox Chapel officer devoted to life and service with police dogs

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for the owner of a dog that they said attacked a young woman. State police said the owner was walking her dog at Hempfield Area High School when her dog attacked the young woman, who was running nearby. Police said the woman took off with her dog without saying a word. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The victim required medical attention. “We’re hoping to find the person and the dog to make sure the dog isn’t showing any sign of possibly having rabies,” trooper Steven Limani said. Police said the dog was on a leash.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 28 DAYS AGO