Birmingham, MI

Daxton Hotel Offers Luxury to Global Travelers and Local Community

By Daxton Hotel
hourdetroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to luxury hotels, there are a select few places in the world that truly transport you to a new experience. The Daxton Hotel, located in Birmingham, Michigan, is poised to deliver an experience unlike any other luxury hotel. Since opening in April of 2021, Daxton Hotel...

