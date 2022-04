Photographers document the world capturing it in fractions of a second. Many of the milestone events we cover are for time passages, mostly in years. If the average camera shutter speed is one hundredth of a second, 1/100, and you had a fast enough motor drive, close to 6,000 images would fill a minute of time, more photos than many create in a life time. The past week was a confluence of many milestone dates, my father’s 100th birthday on the same date he shared with President Thomas Jefferson, April 13. In his later years, he used to say he...

