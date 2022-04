European researchers have developed a way of decoding the feelings of pigs through their grunts, oinks and squeals in a project aimed at improving animal welfare. "We show that it's possible basically to figure out the emotions of the pigs according to their vocalisations," project leader Elodie Briefer, a lecturer at the University of Copenhagen, told AFP. The project, split between Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, France and the Czech Republic and published in the journal Nature, offers a new way of improving animal welfare by laying the groundwork for a tool that can categorise an emotion based on the noise produced, according to the researcher.

WILDLIFE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO