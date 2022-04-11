Worst Roads: What can we do to fix the roads in WNY?

From Chandler Street in Buffalo to Park Avenue in Lockport, potholes and bad roads are wreaking havoc on your cars. Certain factors are making it hard for cities and towns to fix these problems.

"We've seen an increase of about 30% in our paving contracts," said Michael Finn, Buffalo Commissioner of Public Works.

At the end of March, Finn told 7 News he was hopeful the state budget would include some help. The finalized proposal from Governor Kathy Hochul includes a $32.8 billion investment in transportation infrastructure .

"We're not just rebuilding our infrastructure overall, we're also adapting to climate change. Making our infrastructure more resilient," said Hochul.

Where would you like to see that money go?

We asked you on Facebook and here are some of the places you pointed out:

East Delavan Ave in Buffalo

Elmwood Ave in Buffalo

Tracy Street in Buffalo

Grote Street in Buffalo

Route 438 in Gowanda

Park Avenue in Lockport

Where's the worst road in your neighborhood? Email 7problemsolvers@wkbw.com and we'll see what we can do to get it fixed.