ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

New names proposed for Colorado landmarks

By Courtney Fromm
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Io1EF_0f5cOjvJ00

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Natural Resources held a meeting Sunday with the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board.

“My feeling on these is they all use the derogatory term ‘squaw’,” a member of the board said.

The board was established by Governor Jared Polis to evaluate proposals concerning name changes, new names, and name controversies of geographic features and certain public places in the State of Colorado. After this, official recommendations are made to the Governor.

“I too think the name is offensive and should be changed,” a member of the public who spoke during the public comment section of the zoom meeting said.

The meeting was focused on consideration of the local government, tribal and general public renaming proposals related to the U.S. Department of Interior’s Secretarial Order 3404, which declares “squaw” a derogatory term.

“Tribal governments have a special process through this, that will extend to the end,” the leader of the meeting stated.

The word is offensive to Native American women. Many people of the public are chiming in pitching names they favor the location.

2 people shot in Aurora on Xanadu Street

“It’s a magnificent mountain. It’s the first thing we see every day and the last thing we see every evening,” one public commenter said.

For more information on Sunday’s meeting click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 10

ryan f
3d ago

The woke wants to address everything they find offensive. It will continue at their leisure unless ppl push back.

Reply
5
Related
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Aurora, CO
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
US News and World Report

Colorado Eyes Changing Mountain Name Tied to Massacre

DENVER (AP) — One of Colorado's most popular mountains is a step closer to being renamed in honor of the state's Indigenous people. Clear Creek County commissioners voted Tuesday to recommend changing Mount Evans to Mount Blue Sky at the request of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. The Arapaho were known as the Blue Sky People, and the Cheyenne hold an annual renewal of life ceremony called Blue Sky.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landmarks#Kdvr#Squaw#Native American#Nexstar Media Inc
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Which New Mexico cities sold the most cannabis?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might have already heard that the first weekend of retail recreational cannabis sales brought more than $3.5 million in purchases. But which communities had the most cannabis customers? Across New Mexico, buyers made nearly 58,000 adult-use cannabis purchases from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. Now, new data from the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Westword

Ten Best Places to Live in Colorado Now

The 2022 list of the top ten places to live in Colorado from the Niche website offers an intriguing lineup led once again by Holly Hills, a community in Arapahoe County that's topped this particular roster each of the previous two years. It's also number one on several other Niche lists, including best Colorado suburbs, best places to raise a family in Colorado, best places to buy a house in Colorado, best places to retire in Colorado, and more, more, more.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
95 Rock KKNN

Is Colorado Experiencing a Mass Exodus?

Colorado's mass exodus is on, or is it? Depending on where you're at is probably the best answer to that question. Also, that's not really the case for us in Northern Colorado. A couple of sources are showing that the rate of people moving out of the state, in particular,...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Devastating invasive mussel species found on boat in Colorado

For the third time this year, a boat has been found carrying incredibly invasive quagga mussels in Colorado, according to a tweet from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). "Watercraft Inspectors & Decontaminators at our Denver office identified quagga mussels on a boat that was most recently used at Lake Powell. This is the third boat found with invasive mussels in 2022," the tweet said.
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

A Western Slope Town is the Worst City to Call Home in Colorado

Some towns and cities in Colorado are straight-up beautiful, while others can be less than desirable. In December 2021, named Lochbuie, Colorado, the ugliest town in Colorado. Overall, most towns and cities in Colorado are highly desirable when it comes to looking for a place to live. Alot Travel has compiled a list of the cities that are the worst to call home in the United States.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy