Lobo Baseball loses to Fresno State in series finale, 6-2
ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- UNM Baseball dropped 2 out of their 3-game series with Fresno State over the weekend. Coming off of a victory on Saturday, UNM lost to Fresno State on Sunday 6-2.
UNM is now 14-18 overall on the season and 6-9 in Mountain West play. The Lobos will look to bounce back at home next, as they host San Diego State in a 3-game series starting on Thursday at 6pm.
