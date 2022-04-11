Lobo Baseball loses to Fresno State in series finale, 6-2

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- UNM Baseball dropped 2 out of their 3-game series with Fresno State over the weekend. Coming off of a victory on Saturday, UNM lost to Fresno State on Sunday 6-2.

UNM is now 14-18 overall on the season and 6-9 in Mountain West play. The Lobos will look to bounce back at home next, as they host San Diego State in a 3-game series starting on Thursday at 6pm.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.