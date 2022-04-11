ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Lobo Baseball loses to Fresno State in series finale, 6-2

By Jared Chester
ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- UNM Baseball dropped 2 out of their 3-game series with Fresno State over the weekend. Coming off of a victory on Saturday, UNM lost to Fresno State on Sunday 6-2.

UNM is now 14-18 overall on the season and 6-9 in Mountain West play. The Lobos will look to bounce back at home next, as they host San Diego State in a 3-game series starting on Thursday at 6pm.

KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police identify man shot by officers Tuesday night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has identified Shannon Lee Michael Candelario as the man who shot by officers last night. Police say around 9:45 Tuesday night, officers tracked a stolen vehicle to a Motel 6 near Central and Tramway. They say when officers tried stopping the car, things escalated, and officers fired at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Winds create a high fire danger this weekend

We saw a break from the winds Friday, but it is short lived. Strong winds begin to return this weekend and will stick around through next week. Finally a break from the windy weather today across New Mexico as a ridge of high pressure moves across the state. Temperatures are a few degrees warmer today too. While the weather was quiet today, this is short lived as it becomes more active again starting Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Funeral services scheduled for Sandoval County deputy

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Funeral services have been set for a Sandoval County deputy Denis Coulter who died March 25. The county said he suffered a medical episode while on duty. Sandoval County Sheriff Jesse James Casaus said Coulter represented the department with the highest professionalism and will be missed.
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Hermits Peak continues to burn forcing evacuations for some

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Hermits Peak Fire is still burning in the Santa Fe National Forest near Las Vegas. Many in the area were forced to evacuate. One woman says she has lived in the area for 12 years and has never had to deal with something of this magnitude. “To be honest. I can’t even think what’s going on right now. There’s a lot of concern for our home and our neighbors.” said Monica Martinez.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Nogal Canyon Fire 4% contained, 345 acres burned

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Crews are working to contain the Nogal Canyon Fire in the Lincoln National Forest, on April 12. According to officials, the fire started around 1:25 p.m. It remains 0% contained. Multiple resources with the Forestry Division, Lincoln County, United States Forest Service, local fire departments...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman wanted for Edgewood Walmart arson arrested

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) — The Edgewood Police Department says they have arrested a woman faced with federal charges for setting the fire inside the Edgewood Walmart last November. Jessica Campbell was indicted last month for the November 14 fire inside the Walmart. Campbell decided to test her luck and...
EDGEWOOD, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

