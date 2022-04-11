Emily In Paris - Season 3 - Lucien Laviscount Upped to Series Regular

Ever since she became nearly synonymous with her character from Emily in Paris in 2020, Lily Collins has largely taken on a notably feminine personal style not too far from her Netflix wardrobe. You’d be forgiven, then, for not recognizing the 33-year-old actor on Tuesday night at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, which found her joining stars like Janelle Monáe and Jessica Chastain in the front row of Ralph Lauren’s first IRL runway show since the start of the pandemic. She turned up in a black tuxedo complete with a bowtie—naturally by Ralph Lauren—and slicked back her hair into a tight bun so as to have a similar silhouette as her husband, Charlie McDowell, who also wore a suit. The only feminine touches were a chainlink leather bag and stilettos.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 22 DAYS AGO