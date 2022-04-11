ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

What to do this week: An Easter parade and more

By The News Desk
Washington Square News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman rights activist Metra Mehran and journalists Fatima Faizi, Zahra Joya and Azmat Khan will talk about their experiences reporting as women under the Taliban regime. Despite promises to expand civil liberties for women, the Taliban have historically restricted their rights and retaliated violently when faced with resistance. A...

nyunews.com

Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
San Francisco Examiner

Fun, free, cheap: What to do in San Francisco this week

If you ever wanted to expand your musical horizons, this is your chance. InterMusic SF, a nonprofit that supports small musical ensembles, hosts its annual “SF Music Day” Sunday. Like an all-you-can-eat sampler for your ears, this free 7-hour music festival takes over four stages (and the lobby) of the War Memorial Veterans Building in Civic Center (where, incidentally, the original United Nations Charter was signed after World War II). You’ll be able to hear short concerts from nearly 30 different accomplished ensembles, ranging from chamber music and jazz, to world tango and classical and more. If your ears are open to it, you’ll hopefully discover new favorites. Sunday, March 20, 12-7 p.m., War Memorial Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F., Free, RSVP required. intermusicsf.org.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Society
Norwalk Reflector

What's on TV this week: 'Bridgerton,' 'Atlanta,' 'Halo,' J.Lo and more

Musical acts from all 50 states put their best tunes forward in the new competition series “American Song Contest” co-hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg. 8 p.m. NBC. The epidemic of Indigenous women who have been murdered or reported missing, and its impact on their communities, are explored in the powerful new documentary “Bring Her Home.” 10 p.m. PBS.
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

What to Watch This Week: ‘Atlanta,’ ‘The Lost City,’ the Oscars & More

Spending a Friday or Saturday night scouring through each streaming service to find something to watch is not how you want to spend your days off. That’s why we have taken on the task of finding the best that the TV and movie worlds have to offer on a weekly basis so you don’t have to. We put together a list of the latest releases and it ranges from must-see TV shows the timeline won’t stop talking about like Atlanta and grown-ish to films you have to see in a theater, like The Lost City. During her promo run for the movie, out Friday, Mar. 25, Sandra Bullock said she was taking time off from acting to focus on her children and her family.
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

The ‘WeCrashed’ Sets Were So Inviting, Nobody Wanted to Leave

Click here to read the full article. The Apple TV+ series “WeCrashed” tells the true story of Adam Neumann (Jared Leto), his wife Rebekah Paltrow Neumann (Anne Hathaway), and their rise and fall as the founders of WeWork, a company that made and lost billions of dollars on a new vision of communal office life. As a show that revolves around questions of how the spaces we live and work in define us, “WeCrashed” offered unique opportunities to production designer Amy Williams, who was initially as intrigued by the offbeat romance scripted by showrunners Lee Eisenberg and Drew Cavello as she...
TV SERIES
Person
Joseph Uscinski
Person
Susan Stroman
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Shakespeare
The Atlantic

Keeping a Diary at the End of the World

When Russia invaded Ukraine, the writer and photographer Yevgenia Belorusets began to journal about her experience living in Kyiv. The resulting account, which she published online in real time, provides insight into the conflict that more straightforward news coverage has failed to capture. It is, as she put it in an interview with my colleague Gal Beckerman, “a very complex picture of reality at a moment when war has turned everything incredibly awful.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE

