Mobile, AL

Fugitive of the Week: Meriya Nease

By Daniel Heiser
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Meriya Gale Nease.

Nease was indicted by Grand Jury on July 29, 2021, for charges of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Nease was previously arrested for possession of controlled substances. Nease is also wanted for Failure to Appear for Burglary in the third degree and Possess/Receipt Controlled Substance in Mobile County.

Nease’s whereabouts are currently unknown but supposedly have connections in Wilmer, Theodore, and West Mobile Areas. If anyone has information on Nease’s whereabouts please call US Marshals Service at 877-926-8332.

