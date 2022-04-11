Over five million dollars of funds to go to bus replacements

Today, advocates rallied to urge state lawmakers to include funding for electric school buses in the 2023 NY State Budget. The group renewed their call for $300 million in the FY 2023 New York State Budget to electrify the ~50,000 diesel buses that operate in the state. The funds would support voucher incentives, charging station infrastructure costs, and technical support for both new bus purchases and retrofits of existing diesel buses to jump-start this transition. Governor Hochul, as well as leadership in the Assembly and Senate, have all supported the concept of electrifying school buses, however none of their budget proposals has provided the upfront spending necessary to jumpstart this transition.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 28 DAYS AGO