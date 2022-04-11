ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glacier County, MT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 02:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down...

alerts.weather.gov

Fox News

Northwest forecast to see more snow, rainy weather

The major winter storm that brought almost 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the northern Rockies and northern Plains is going to wind down Thursday, but there is more snow and rain moving into the Northwest over the next few days. Temperatures will still be well below normal...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Confidence Growing in Another Severe Weather Outbreak, Plus a Snowstorm

A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is increasingly possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence...
ENVIRONMENT
8 News Now

Hazardous gusty winds will be howling

Batten down the hatches today, and prepare for some of our strongest winds of the season! Strong, gusty, southwest winds are on the way today as a very chilly Pacific storm hits the northwest with rain and snow, while winds and cooler air will plow into the desert. Blowing dust, power outages, and strong crosswinds […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Severe Thunderstorms, Hail & Misery Today

Residents of southern Ontario are still buzzing about the summer-like warmth seen on Tuesday, but it looks like they're in for a rude awakening on Wednesday. According to The Weather Network, even though temperatures will remain in the double digits, the sunny weather will get washed out by rain and thunderstorms for areas along the Georgian Bay and Lake Huron on Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 02:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-15 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast and Southwestern Humboldt Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Northern Snowy Range Foothills, including Arlington and Elk Mountain. * WHEN...From Midnight late Saturday night to 3 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR PYRAMID LAKE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Casper Mountain, Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 14:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Casper Mountain; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations Snow showers bringing slick roads This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow showers. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Natrona County as well as the Green and Rattlesnake Ranges. * WHEN...Through 7 am. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Exercise caution when driving, as visibility could drop quickly with snow covered roads.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
KCRA.com

Changes on the way: Snow in the Sierra, some rain in the Valley

The dry north wind we have experienced over the weekend is moving out and is being replaced by a little Valley rain and Sierra snow. Rain and snow chances will begin before sunrise Monday and last through the morning. Snow showers in the mountains will linger into the afternoon with clearing expected by nightfall.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 02:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-15 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northeast Highlands, Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northeast Highlands; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS, NORTHEAST PLAINS AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR ALL WEST AND CENTRAL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Warm, windy, and dry conditions return today with critical fire weather conditions for all areas along and east of the central mountain chain. Critical fire weather conditions will focus in western and central New Mexico Saturday, as the east will be cooler and more stable behind a back door cold front tonight. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. The Red FLag warning remains in effect today. * AREA AND TIMING...This includes the Northeast Highlands and Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 20 to 30 with gusts to 40 mph Friday and Saturday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Minimum values ranging from 4 to 10 percent both days. * IMPACTS....Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Watch issued for Cache Valley, Utah Portion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cache Valley, Utah Portion HARD FREEZE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion. * WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Hard freeze conditions could harm or kill early agriculture in the Cache Valley and potentially damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Coconino Plateau; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of Northern Arizona. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Wind prone areas could see gusts exceed 65 mph * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CARSON CITY, NV

