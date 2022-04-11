Winter Storm Warning issued for Beaverhead, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Buffalo; Dunn; Pepin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin Counties. For the Chippewa River...including Eau Claire, Fall Creek, Durand Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chippewa River at Durand. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, The basements of businesses along the river begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 600 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 12.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.0 feet on 04/01/2020. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Chippewa River Durand 13.0 12.6 Fri 6 am CDT 14.0 14.2 13.5
Comments / 0