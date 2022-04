Fried chicken: the ultimate comfort food, guilty pleasure and crowd pleaser. Between the crispy breaded exterior and the tantalisingly tender interior, what isn’t there to love? That’s why chefs from three highly-rated English restaurants, two in London and one in Cornwall, have decided to spill the beans and release their personal fried chicken recipes. Here are three different ways to make fried chicken in your own kitchen.Salt chilli fried chicken By: Daffodil MulliganServes: 2 Ingredients: 100g rice flour 5g dried birds eye chilli 8g salt 3 chicken thighs Method: Combine all dry ingredients and blend in a food processor.Dice...

