‘Animal capable of heinous acts’: Attempted South Nashville rape suspect charged
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was charged early Sunday morning with attempted rape after police responded to a call for help in South Nashville.
According to police, a witness said the victim ran up to his home around 1:45 a.m. and was being followed by John Daniel Potts, 55. The witness reportedly told police that Potts pulled the victim from his door, located near 180 Anthes Drive.
A warrant said Potts told officers he was “an animal capable of heinous acts.”
Potts was taken into custody and is being held on a $205,000 bond.
