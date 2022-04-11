‘Animal capable of heinous acts’: Attempted South Nashville rape suspect charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was charged early Sunday morning with attempted rape after police responded to a call for help in South Nashville.

According to police, a witness said the victim ran up to his home around 1:45 a.m. and was being followed by John Daniel Potts, 55. The witness reportedly told police that Potts pulled the victim from his door, located near 180 Anthes Drive.

John Potts (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A warrant said Potts told officers he was “an animal capable of heinous acts.”

Potts was taken into custody and is being held on a $205,000 bond.

