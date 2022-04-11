ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Rural judges push back against law mandating bail hearings within 48 hours

By Michael Lyle
Nevada Current
Nevada Current
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAX1z_0f5cI8l300

“When you talk about all courts not being equal, are you suggesting that some Nevadans should have different rights than other Nevadans based upon where they live?” asked state Sen. Dallas Harris. (Photo: White Pine County)

Policy, politics and progressive commentary

Ahead of a law requiring a bail hearing within 48 hours of an arrest taking effect this summer, rural judges told lawmakers on Friday they worry smaller jurisdictions won’t be prepared.

White Pine County Judge Stephen Bishop, who in October began conducting hearings ahead of the law’s required implementation, cited antiquated technology, staffing shortages, insufficient funding and lack of desire to work weekends as obstacles.

Democratic state Sen. Dallas Harris of Las Vegas, who is part of the interim Committee on the Judiciary, asked if there are any solutions judges could offer that would aid counties in implementing the law.

“I don’t want to sound glib here with this, but ideally making it 48 business hours so we don’t have to deal with the weekends and holidays,” Bishop said. “That would be the best way to address this. If I had that, then I would have no problems at all.”

Rural judges, who raised concerns about the law when it was first being discussed at the 2021 Legislature, argued again that the “one-size-fits-all” approach for bail hearings might not work in smaller counties, especially without sufficient funds or resources.

“When you talk about all courts not being equal, are you suggesting that some Nevadans should have different rights than other Nevadans based upon where they live?” Harris asked. “How do we treat courts differently but also assure all Nevadans are treated equally under our Constitution and laws.”

Washoe County Judge Kevin Higgins didn’t disagree that bail reform was necessary, but argued courts in larger areas, such as Clark and Washoe, have more resources than rural locales.

“There simply is no excuse good enough to keep the state from providing a bail determination in a prompt manner,” said Holly Welborn, the policy director for the ACLU of Nevada. “This Legislature defined that as 48 hours.”

Despites legislative attempts and calls by civil rights groups and criminal justice advocates to reform the bail system , Nevada has struggled to adopt policies.

Of the various issues groups pointed out about the bail system, many cited cases where people sit in jail for prolonged periods of time waiting to appear in front of a judge, which results in a variety of hardships, including loss of income.

Assembly Bill 424 requires judges to conduct a pretrial release within 48 hours of a person being arrested. Original language for the bill sought bail hearings within 24 hours.

The legislation takes effect July 1.

“Reform costs money, but there hasn’t been any money set aside for it,” Bishop said.

Assemblywoman Rochelle Nguyen mentioned other states, including Alabama, conducted hearings within 24 hours even in rural counties, and asked if rural judges sought insight from other states who have implemented similar legislation.

The answer was no.

Clark County Judge Anne Zimmerman, speaking on behalf of the Nevada Judges of Limited Jurisdiction, which represents judges from courts throughout the state, said she “can certainly conduct judges in Alabama and find out how they do it.”

“We’ve been concentrating our efforts on how to assist the rural courts with upgrading their technology and doing everything possible to comply with AB 424 when it comes online,” she said.

Bishop said since he started working under the law ahead of its implementation, “it’s been rough.”

“I take a lot of flak for it from law enforcement officers, jailers, other judges, defense attorneys and the public, like I’m the one who developed this process and created it,” he said. “I have not had a true day off since October, and it’s killing me. Nobody wants to or is able to fill in for these. All the other courts are struggling with how they are going to do it and aren’t particularly able to assist other courts.”

He said that counties have had a hard time securing funding to upgrade technology necessary to potentially conduct virtual hearings or to cover overtime for staff working extended hours.

When he approached the White Pine County Commission about paying staff, “the county just essentially balked at the idea of paying my staff to be on call,” he said.

Bishop said for three months there has been a job opening for a prosecutor position, but they haven’t received a single applicant.

He didn’t specify reasons the position was difficult to fill, but in other legislative committees lawmakers have been told how lack of housing in rural areas plays a role in meeting employment needs.

While Washoe County is bigger, Higgens said courts there still foresee similar obstacles implementing the law but “will make it work.”

Welborn said the ACLU supports options such as “unifying courts or investing in technology or whatever other means necessary to meet that 48 hours threshold.”

“But we cannot allow the state to move backward,” she said.

The post Rural judges push back against law mandating bail hearings within 48 hours appeared first on Nevada Current .

Comments / 0

Related
Nevada Current

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on Nevada Current.
REAL ESTATE
Nevada Current

Gambler alleges constitutional rights violated

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Professional gambler R.J. Cipriani says Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum violated his rights as a criminal defendant by refusing to allow him to view the proceedings against him at a preliminary hearing Thursday and revoking his bail based on misinformation.  Cipriani also alleges Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson is railroading his […] The post Gambler alleges constitutional rights violated  appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Wolfson gone but not forgotten at DA forum

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson was physically absent from a candidate forum Thursday night, but his presence loomed large as Republican Tim Treffinger and Democrat Ozzie Fumo made their respective cases why they’d be better DAs than Wolfson.  The incumbent backed out of the debate at the last minute, citing recent public provocations involving […] The post Wolfson gone but not forgotten at DA forum  appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
State
Alabama State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Shreveport Magazine

Transgender woman says she was housed in the male section of a jail where she was subjected to illegal searches, and was denied medical care and access to her hormone treatments; lawsuit

The transgender woman claims she faced discrimination after she was put in solitary confinement. The transgender woman also said that she was denied medical treatment and she was housed in the men’s facility. She has filed a lawsuit and seeks to ensure no other transgender people are subjected to such abuses. According to the lawsuit, the staff subjected the transgender woman to illegal searches and denied her access to prescribed medications, including antidepressants and hormone treatments, triggering severe withdrawal symptoms.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Convicted Cowboys for Trump founder complains Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t attend his Capitol riot trial

Couy Griffin, the New Mexico county commissioner convicted Tuesday for trespassing on Capitol grounds during the January 6 riot, is unhappy with Marjorie Taylor Greene and other far right representatives for missing his brief trail in Washington. ““I know Marjorie Taylor Greene personally,” Mr Griffin said outside the courtroom following his guilty verdict on Tuesday. “I didn’t see Marjorie one time around this trial right here that’s affecting January 6. I didn’t see Louie Gohmert here. I didn’t see Matt Gaetz.”In a statement provided to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Ms Greene wrote that “Congresswoman Greene has been one of the...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bail Reform#Legislature#Business Hours#Nevadans#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
Click2Houston.com

Texas teachers say they’re pushed to the brink by law requiring them to spend dozens of hours unpaid in training

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. It was one thing to ask Texas teachers — during an ongoing teacher’s shortage — to make extra room in their busy home routines for online classroom teaching for months, then to monitor the latest in vaccine and mask mandates while waiting and adjusting yet again for a return to the classroom.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

California college professor sues students after midterm and final exams are posted online

An assistant professor at Chapman University filed a federal lawsuit accusing at least one student of posting parts of his midterm and final exams online. David A. Berkovitz, who teaches business at Chapman, a private university in Orange, California, accused five unnamed defendants of copyright infringement and wants the material removed from Course Hero, an education website that provides study material for students.
ORANGE, CA
abovethelaw.com

Court Orders Trump Organization To Cough Up Those Cell Phones In NY AG Probe

In New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron’s courtroom Monday morning, Trump’s lawyers explained that they were working around the clock to comply with the AG’s investigative demands and would definitely, certainly have turned over all the requested material by April 29. Assuming that’s the case, it will leave exactly one day for the OAG to decide whether to file a civil action against the company before the tolling agreement expires on April 30.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nevada Current

Nevada Current

1K+
Followers
647
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

Nevada Current is a nonprofit online source of political and policy news and commentary. We seek to demonstrate how policies, institutions and systems make life harder for Nevadans than it needs to be; document how things got that way, and; explore what it might take to fix them. The Current is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Current retains editorial independence.

 https://www.nevadacurrent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy