$9M municipal budget introduced in Lavallette

LAVALLETTE — The mayor and council unanimously introduced a $9,682,704 municipal budget for 2022 on Monday, April 4.

The tax rate of 0.255 per $100 of assessed value will remain the same as last year.

The average residential assessment in 2022 will be $884,270, an increase of $4,299 over the 2021 average residential assessment of $879,971. For that average property, the annual municipal tax bill rises by $10.96.

The amount to be raised by local taxes to support the municipal budget will be $6,009,681, an increase of .56 percent over the 2021 level. In 2021, the amount to be raised by local taxes increased by .23 percent over the 2020 level.

The public hearing on the municipal budget will be heard on May 2 beginning at 7 p.m. at borough hall.

Robert Brice, borough administrator, said the biggest highlight of the budget is that the tax rate has a zero percent increase, remaining the same as last year.

“It’s still the same rate, .255,” he said. “It’ll be an increase in the amount of $162,336, which is only 1.71 percent over; however, because of reserves and revenue, we will be able to offset that.”

He said significant appropriations in this year’s budget are due to salaries. “We’ve been without contracts for two years, so we are at the point where they will settle them. That will be reflected.”

The budget sets $12,997,060 for salaries for the police department, representing a $73,060 increase. In addition, $$1,019,100 will go to salaries for the public works department, representing a $20,000 increase.

“In addition, everything costs more and that’s what we really balanced while doing this budget,” he said.

The most significant increase in expenditures is in regards to general liability insurance, which will increase by 17 percent, according to Mr. Brice.

“This is mostly due to the Joint Insurance Fund seeing increases due to workers compensations claims due to covid as well as cyber issues,” he said.

The total amount of general liability insurance funding is $170,000, which represents a $25,000 increase from the previous year.

