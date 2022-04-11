Good Shepherd Lutheran Church observes its 70th anniversary

POINT PLEASANT — Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 708 Route 88, celebrated 70 years of existence at its Sunday service on April 3.

Christian Schonberg, pastor of the church for the past 26 years, told The Ocean Star the service was a good opportunity to look back and remember.

“It was a wonderful opportunity for a bunch of people who haven’t been able to get together in a while because we still have people being cautious because of COVID,” he said, explaining that attendance has been down for the past few years during the pandemic.

After the service, the church had food catered downstairs for those attending to enjoy while a slideshow played, recapping memories at the church throughout the years.

“It was full and wonderful to see that many people. We haven’t had that many people in our basement in several years. It was a great day to be rejuvenated and brought back together,” the pastor said.

In attendance was the founding pastor of Good Shepherd, Paul Voitko, 95, who began leading sermons in 1951 and led the first official charter service on March 30 in 1952.

“He was able to be with us and share some memories,” said Pastor Schonberg. “Not many churches are able to do that.”

Also at the service was former pastor Dale Kaster, who came back to preach. Together the three clergy led a service that was available in person and online.

“Like many other churches, we found ourselves going online for our services so we could stay in touch with people. The good news is that maybe half of our pre-pandemic attendance is back but, like I said, there are still people that are being cautious,” said Pastor Schonberg.

He said services began to be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page during the pandemic, and a virtual option will continue to be available.

“I don’t think we are going to give that up because we have many people who are dependent on that now,” he said.

In addition, the church provides an outdoor service before the regularly scheduled sermon to allow for social distancing.

