Book fly off the shelves during Friends of Library book sale

POINT PLEASANT — The Friends of the Point Pleasant Borough Library held a book sale last week, offering CDs and DVDs as well as books for $1 or less.

Mari-Ella Kelly, publicity chair of the library support group, said, “Our book sale was open for four days beginning on April 1. The public responded wonderfully, we raised over $1,000.”

She noted that club president Delores Shepard was proud of all members who helped set up the successful book sale. She also thanked the community for their efforts both in donating and purchasing from the event.

“We have some leftovers, all of which we will be donating to charities,” she said.

The event had been canceled due to the pandemic for the past two years, she explained.

“We got so many books, because what else could you do for the past two years,” she said.

“We sold most of them; we had tables and tables of books.”

