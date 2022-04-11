ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant, NJ

Book fly off the shelves during Friends of Library book sale

By Anthony Garcia
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Sjk7_0f5cHmkX00

POINT PLEASANT — The Friends of the Point Pleasant Borough Library held a book sale last week, offering CDs and DVDs as well as books for $1 or less.

Mari-Ella Kelly, publicity chair of the library support group, said, “Our book sale was open for four days beginning on April 1. The public responded wonderfully, we raised over $1,000.”

She noted that club president Delores Shepard was proud of all members who helped set up the successful book sale. She also thanked the community for their efforts both in donating and purchasing from the event.

“We have some leftovers, all of which we will be donating to charities,” she said.

The event had been canceled due to the pandemic for the past two years, she explained.

“We got so many books, because what else could you do for the past two years,” she said.
“We sold most of them; we had tables and tables of books.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_pointboro]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Oakland Press

Regular Royal Oak library book sale returns after two years

The COVID-19 pandemic took a large bite out of the Friends of the Royal Oak Public Library’s regular fundraising book sales. But the first regular book sale in about two years returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday inside the library at 222 E. 11 Mile Road.
ROYAL OAK, MI
My Country 95.5

Spring Book Sale Returning to the Natrona County Library This April

One of the most popular shopping events in Casper is coming back in April at the Natrona County Library. The Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale returns in April and is a very affordable source for great reading materials. All items will be sold at bargain prices with hardbacks selling for $2 and all other items at $1 or less. There is a great selection in all areas. This is not a bag sale. All shopping sessions require a reservation. You will find a huge selection of books, media, music, puzzles and much more for children and adults.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Point Pleasant, NJ
Point Pleasant, NJ
Lifestyle
Star News Group

The Little Point Book Shop hosting meet the author events

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Little Point Book Shop, located at 618 Arnold Ave., has announced upcoming book signings for the month of April.  Books will be available for purchase at the store, which is owned by Kelly Coyle Crivelli. The book shop will welcome bestselling author Dana Perino and her four-legged friend Percy, a Vizsla breed, on Saturday, April 2 at 2 p.m.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
FL Radio Group

Seymour Library Hosts Spring Cleaning Book Sale

Spring cleaning is underway in many homes across the country. Seymour Library in Auburn is no exception to this and is holding a Spring book sale. Maureen McEvers with the library tells us more. The sale runs until Saturday. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes...
AUBURN, NY
purewow.com

AGOLDE Jeans Are 25 Percent Off During the Saks Friends & Family Sale

Going into the Saks Fifth Avenue's friends and family sale, we were sure most of our coins would go to the beauty deals. However, that quickly changed when we found out that several cult-favorite AGOLDE jeans were marked down (which is incredibly rare ). The popular denim label's jeans usually cost anywhere between $168 to $325, but from now until March 29, you can get several of their best-selling pairs for 25 percent off (no coupon code needed). For the uninitiated, AGOLDE jeans are known for having attitude, meaning every pair has personality. Going for the 90s Straight-Leg Jeans? You'll instantly feel like a chic, French woman. Obsessed with the 90s Mid-Rise Loose-Fit Distressed pair? Get ready to make heads turn. Or if you'd rather play it safe (which we totally support), you'll love the 90's Pinch Waist High-Waist Straight style. You really can't go wrong with any style, but here are five of our favorite jean picks from the sale.
SHOPPING
Warren Times Observer

Books donated to charter school library

The library at Tidioute Community Charter School recently turned a little more red, white, and blue. The Tidioute VFW Post No. 8803 Auxiliary donated 14 nonfiction books with patriotic themes to the school to promote patriotic literacy. The books cover all age grade levels. The titles are: America the Beautiful,...
TIDIOUTE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Sale#Friends Of Library#The Ocean Star#More Pointboro Rsb#Starnewsgroup Com
Northern Virginia Daily

Front Royal book sale

The Front Royal United Women of Faith will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 19 in the fellowship hall at 1 W. Main St. The types of books being sold include religion, biographies, history, fiction and children. Proceeds benefit missions projects.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
News Channel Nebraska

Library schedules Zoom book discussion

FALLS CITY – The Falls City Library & Arts Center is hosting a Zoom book discussion with author Ruta Sepetys at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 7. Sepetys, is a historical fiction writer, known for giving voice to underrepresented history. Her book “Salt to the Sea” is set at...
FALLS CITY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Shopping
Star News Group

Point Beach celebrates National Library Week

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — In celebration of National Library Week, which takes place between April 3 to 9, the mayor and council recognized the Point Pleasant Beach Branch of the Ocean County Library System during Tuesday night’s borough council meeting.  “We’re all so proud of the library we have here in town,” said Mayor Paul Kanitra as he presented Matthew Willbergh, the library’s branch manager, with a proclamation.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Star News Group

InfoAge goes all-out for NJ Maker’s Day

WALL TOWNSHIP — Visitors came out in droves on Saturday to celebrate the 7th annual NJ Makers Day at InfoAge Science and History Museums. Many said it was their first time visiting the nonprofit learning center at the former Camp Evans U.S. Army base. This was the first year InfoAge joined over 200 official NJMD events across the state.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Star News Group

Local bands play for a cause

POINT PLEASANT — Two borough bands from the Red House Music and Rehearsal studio took part in a benefit concert at the Strand theater on Sunday to raise money for Ukrainian refugees. Jessica Murphy of the Red House Music and Rehearsal studio told The Ocean Star, “It went really well. There were a lot of great performers and they raised close to $10,000.”
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
Star News Group

Pierogi sales to help fund Ukraine refugee relief

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The owner of a local Italian specialities grocery business has cooked up a way to support Ukraine relief efforts, raising $14,000 as of Wednesday through sales of pierogies — 700 dozen of them. The handmade dumplings are being prepared by the business’s staff with help from volunteers, including high school football players from Point Pleasant Borough High School.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Star News Group

Clean Ocean Action spring beach sweep planned for April 9

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Clean Ocean Action [COA] will be hosting its spring beach sweep on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in 75 locations throughout the state.   Point Beach sweeps will be held at Jenkinson’s Aquarium on the boardwalk and on Maryland Avenue beach.   COA’s spring beach sweeps serve as a way to clean up the beach before the busy summer season.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Star News Group

Great Bradley Food Drive donates pounds of food to pantry

BRADLEY BEACH — The second annual Bradley Beach Food Drive, held last Saturday, ended with borough residents having donated more than 10,000 pounds of food and other in-demand items, including baking supplies and infant care necessities.  Led by the wailing sirens of fire trucks and ambulances, volunteers including Mayor Larry Fox, and borough council members Al Gubitosi, Randy Bonnell and John Weber, drove up and down the streets of Bradley Beach, picking up donations of food and other items left outside by residents.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
Star News Group

In-person Easter egg hunt returning to Heights after two years

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Independent Fire Company 1 will be hosting Spring Lake Heights’ annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16, after taking a two-year-long hiatus due to the pandemic. Participants should come to Joseph E. Robertson Park on Allaire Road at noon to enjoy the free festivities. Children ages 8 and younger are welcome to attend, and the egg hunt will be divided into four different age groups.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy