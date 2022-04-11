Asylum seekers in Tijuana worse off

SAN LUIS OBISPO, California (Border Report) — San Luis Obispo is called “SLO” by its residents and is located in the Edna Valley known for its wines and proximity to Highway 1, which hugs California’s scenic central coastline. It’s also home to renowned Cal Poly State...
The San Diego Rescue Mission obtained a contract to run Oceanside’s first homeless shelter last year — but construction has yet to start on the site. KPBS North County reporter Tania Thorne tells us what’s holding it up. Oceanside’s first homeless shelter will be run by the...
From housing and health to transportation and education, the Legislative Analyst’s Office provides a litany of sobering climate change impacts for California legislators to address as they enact policies and set budgets. Plus, Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego will reopen its La Jolla campus this weekend, after a major renovation that began in 2018. We have a preview.
Results are coming in from San Diego’s experimental “complete communities” program that allows developers to build apartments without height or density restrictions if they’re near public transit. Meanwhile, reaction in the community after San Diego law enforcement agencies unveiled new procedures for investigating cases where an officer shoots and kills someone. Plus, San Diego Unified is making multi-million dollar investments into schools in Logan Heights.
Essential workers at Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, and Ralphs locations throughout southern California are voting this week on a new three-year contract. KPBS Speak City Heights reporter Jacob Aere says the local voting started today in Chula Vista. Unions representing food workers across Southern California came to a tentative agreement with...
Authorities are investigating the cause of death this week of a Mexican woman whose leg was entrapped while using a climbing harness and ended up hanging upside down off the border wall in eastern Arizona. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials offered few details, but the local sheriff's office said...
Climate advocates are giving the San Diego region mixed reviews when it comes to developing climate action plans. Meanwhile, the president of the San Diego Humane Society has returned from his trip to Poland to help the pets of Ukraine. Plus, a recent study suggests military veterans might be more likely than civilians to develop eating disorders.
As consumers, advocates and others prioritize their fight to lower prescription drug costs, insulin is usually first in line. Now, momentum to curb rising insulin costs seems to be building, with policymakers at the state and federal levels rolling out proposals seeking to provide diabetics some long-awaited financial relief. The questions now: What will materialize and how soon?
The San Diego Association of Governments will move forward on a public transportation connection to San Diego International Airport with downtown as the preferred site of a central mobility hub, it was announced Wednesday. SANDAG, Navy Region Southwest and the city of San Diego updated their collective vision for the...
Three companies operating warehouses in Otay Mesa paid workers who lived in Mexico but worked in the U.S. in pesos, at rates equivalent to as low as $2.50 an hour, in violation of federal law, the U.S. Department of Labor said today. As a result, the department says the companies...
A local private school is helping to bridge the cultural divide for first-generation Mexican American students. The Francis Parker School in Linda Vista has 1,300 students who are predominantly white, which can be a challenge for children who are not. The school has created a program called SPEAK, which stands...
A Chula Vista church that was providing temporary shelter to thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the war continues to help, but now its role has changed. Calvary San Diego has been a refuge for Ukrainians who had just crossed the border from Tijuana, on the last leg of their journey. Less than two weeks ago it was bustling with families coming and going and volunteers coordinating.
San Diego County reported 373 new COVID-19 infections and five additional virus-related deaths Friday, while hospitalizations have declined to their lowest point since July 2021 -- one of the lowest points since the pandemic began. The 115 patients hospitalized Friday -- down seven from Thursday -- are the fewest since...
The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency Wednesday reported its second pediatric death from COVID-19, a 15-year-old girl who died Feb. 3. The teen had underlying medical conditions, and had not been vaccinated, the HHSA reported. "Pediatric deaths are very tragic and unfortunate. Our condolences go out to...
The agency tasked with overseeing wastewater infrastructure in the Tijuana River Valley will mitigate and address cross- border water flows, per a settlement announced Wednesday regarding millions of gallons of wastewater that poured into the San Diego region from Mexico. The settlement aims to resolve long-running litigation filed by several...
