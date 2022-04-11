ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Asylum seekers in Tijuana worse off

By KPBS PUBLIC MEDIA
KPBS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA temporary shelter for hundreds of migrants who had escaped deadly situations in Mexico...

www.kpbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
Oceanside, CA
Government
Oceanside, CA
Society
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Society
KPBS

Report to California Lawmakers: Prepare for sweeping effects of climate change

From housing and health to transportation and education, the Legislative Analyst’s Office provides a litany of sobering climate change impacts for California legislators to address as they enact policies and set budgets. Plus, Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego will reopen its La Jolla campus this weekend, after a major renovation that began in 2018. We have a preview.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

San Diego tests program that allows unlimited housing density

Results are coming in from San Diego’s experimental “complete communities” program that allows developers to build apartments without height or density restrictions if they’re near public transit. Meanwhile, reaction in the community after San Diego law enforcement agencies unveiled new procedures for investigating cases where an officer shoots and kills someone. Plus, San Diego Unified is making multi-million dollar investments into schools in Logan Heights.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego grocery store workers vote on new contract after tentative agreement

Essential workers at Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, and Ralphs locations throughout southern California are voting this week on a new three-year contract. KPBS Speak City Heights reporter Jacob Aere says the local voting started today in Chula Vista. Unions representing food workers across Southern California came to a tentative agreement with...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tijuana#Mexico#Central America#Seeking Asylum#Racial Discrimination
KPBS

Mixed reviews on San Diego climate plans

Climate advocates are giving the San Diego region mixed reviews when it comes to developing climate action plans. Meanwhile, the president of the San Diego Humane Society has returned from his trip to Poland to help the pets of Ukraine. Plus, a recent study suggests military veterans might be more likely than civilians to develop eating disorders.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Plans to curb California insulin costs abound. Will anything get done this year?

As consumers, advocates and others prioritize their fight to lower prescription drug costs, insulin is usually first in line. Now, momentum to curb rising insulin costs seems to be building, with policymakers at the state and federal levels rolling out proposals seeking to provide diabetics some long-awaited financial relief. The questions now: What will materialize and how soon?
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

Downtown San Diego favored for site of central transit hub

The San Diego Association of Governments will move forward on a public transportation connection to San Diego International Airport with downtown as the preferred site of a central mobility hub, it was announced Wednesday. SANDAG, Navy Region Southwest and the city of San Diego updated their collective vision for the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
KPBS

A San Diego photographer helps bridge cultural gap for minority students

A local private school is helping to bridge the cultural divide for first-generation Mexican American students. The Francis Parker School in Linda Vista has 1,300 students who are predominantly white, which can be a challenge for children who are not. The school has created a program called SPEAK, which stands...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Chula Vista church families continue to help Ukrainian families

A Chula Vista church that was providing temporary shelter to thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the war continues to help, but now its role has changed. Calvary San Diego has been a refuge for Ukrainians who had just crossed the border from Tijuana, on the last leg of their journey. Less than two weeks ago it was bustling with families coming and going and volunteers coordinating.
CHULA VISTA, CA
KPBS

COVID-19 hospitalizations at one of lowest rates since pandemic began

San Diego County reported 373 new COVID-19 infections and five additional virus-related deaths Friday, while hospitalizations have declined to their lowest point since July 2021 -- one of the lowest points since the pandemic began. The 115 patients hospitalized Friday -- down seven from Thursday -- are the fewest since...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

San Diego County records second fatal pediatric COVID-19 case

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency Wednesday reported its second pediatric death from COVID-19, a 15-year-old girl who died Feb. 3. The teen had underlying medical conditions, and had not been vaccinated, the HHSA reported. "Pediatric deaths are very tragic and unfortunate. Our condolences go out to...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Settlement reached in long-running cross-border sewage litigation

The agency tasked with overseeing wastewater infrastructure in the Tijuana River Valley will mitigate and address cross- border water flows, per a settlement announced Wednesday regarding millions of gallons of wastewater that poured into the San Diego region from Mexico. The settlement aims to resolve long-running litigation filed by several...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy