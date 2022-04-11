Latinx People Are Sharing Are Sharing "Untraditional" Beauty Tips From Their Abuelas And Moms, And I'm Taking Notes
As a child, I grew up watching my Puerto Rican grandma and mom do their makeup and take care of their skin. And as I got older, they passed down beauty tips and tricks for me to use.
And while I didn't fully understand it when I was younger, as an adult, I now appreciate how our Latin culture can influence our beauty routines in truly beautiful and meaningful ways.
So I became curious and wanted to know if other Latinx individuals and their families had similar stories and beauty tips. That's why I asked the BuzzFeed Community : "What are some of the best beauty tips and tricks your abuela and/or mom ever taught you?"Jenny Lorenzo / Giphy
The tips and tricks range from DIY creations to beauty products you can easily find at your local store. We rounded up some of the best tips below.
1. "My family is from the Dominican Republic, and like most Dominican women, I have curly hair. Mine is 3C. My mom taught me to deep-condition my hair once a week, every week. She would mix half an avocado, half a banana, 2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil, 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise, and one egg. The amount of moisture and shine that this deep conditioner imparts on your hair is just *chef’s kiss.* Highly recommend!"
2. "Fresh aloe is a cure-all for any skin issue, according to the Latin women in my family. Burn? Fresh aloe. Pimple? Fresh aloe. Boyfriend acting up? Fresh aloe. My mom has multiple giant aloe plants that she propagated for my sister and me, so now we all have giant aloe plants!"
3. "Less is more. It wasn’t really an outspoken tip, but none of the women in my family have ever worn much makeup and always leaned toward the simpler looks, while still managing to look like powerful, badass women. It has spoken volumes to me as I've grown up."
4. " Nair lotion for the mustache worked wonders for my abuela."
5. " Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder ! Growing up, I always saw my grandma and mom use it, and they had always told me it was 'really good to use.' Fast-forward to 20 years later, and here I am at 37 using Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder —EVERY DAY. It's so light and fresh. It beautifully keeps your makeup lasting longer, and the best part is that it's AMAZING to use on your face, even without any other makeup on. I will forever use it."
6. "She taught me to mash pinto beans, leaving a few lumps to both moisturize and very lightly exfoliate my face. Crazy, but it works!"
7. "Mixing banana, avocado, and a bunch of other things to make my hair silky and healthy. Latin moms are the best."
8. "My Latina mom used clean strips of fabric (usually from old T-shirts) and made 'rollers' for our hair by wrapping our long hair around the fabric, then tied it into a knot. No gels or heat. They were soft enough to sleep with. Our hair was let down the next day with bouncy, soft curls. I always loved the way my hair looked. Thank you, Mom."
9. "Giving your cheeks a slight pinch for that rosy look."
10. "Vaseline on the lips; every night. I still do this every night — and I am 60 years old."
11. "This is probably the most token Latin thing (or at least Puerto Rican thing), but Vicks. Vicks for everything. If I have a pimple? Vicks. Bug bite? Put some Vicks on it. Rash? Vicks."
12. "My mom taught me to use Maizena (cornstarch) as a dry shampoo, since it soaks up oil well. We're from El Salvador! She said she used to do this when she was younger, and now I do the same thing. Just be sure to separate the Maizena for dry shampoo from the Maizena for cooking."
13. "My mom used concha nacar (from an actual shell, not the store-bought stuff ) every night to brighten her face and help with dark spots. My grandmother and great-grandmother used Pond's Cold Cream on their faces every night before bed and had the most beautiful complexions."
14. "My Puerto Rican grandma was obsessed with baby oil. Every night before she would go to bed, she would take off her makeup with baby oil so she could look like a 'young chickadee.'"
15. "Rinse your hair with chamomile tea for shine. Also, start moisturizing as early as possible — that means your face and neck! And stay hydrated."
16. " Almond oil from the supermercado! It’s under $5 and super moisturizing, it smells good, and it's perfect as a body oil, for cuticles, hair ends, etc. My mami loves to put it on her nails at the end of the day."
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.
