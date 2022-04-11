ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Latinx People Are Sharing Are Sharing "Untraditional" Beauty Tips From Their Abuelas And Moms, And I'm Taking Notes

By Raven Ishak
As a child, I grew up watching my Puerto Rican grandma and mom do their makeup and take care of their skin. And as I got older, they passed down beauty tips and tricks for me to use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21srkw_0f5cFMUp00
@ravenmarie / Instagram

And while I didn't fully understand it when I was younger, as an adult, I now appreciate how our Latin culture can influence our beauty routines in truly beautiful and meaningful ways.

So I became curious and wanted to know if other Latinx individuals and their families had similar stories and beauty tips. That's why I asked the BuzzFeed Community : "What are some of the best beauty tips and tricks your abuela and/or mom ever taught you?"

Jenny Lorenzo / Giphy

The tips and tricks range from DIY creations to beauty products you can easily find at your local store. We rounded up some of the best tips below.

1. "My family is from the Dominican Republic, and like most Dominican women, I have curly hair. Mine is 3C. My mom taught me to deep-condition my hair once a week, every week. She would mix half an avocado, half a banana, 2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil, 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise, and one egg. The amount of moisture and shine that this deep conditioner imparts on your hair is just *chef’s kiss.* Highly recommend!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24hJpd_0f5cFMUp00

lntrsrsn

Kazmulka / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. "Fresh aloe is a cure-all for any skin issue, according to the Latin women in my family. Burn? Fresh aloe. Pimple? Fresh aloe. Boyfriend acting up? Fresh aloe. My mom has multiple giant aloe plants that she propagated for my sister and me, so now we all have giant aloe plants!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JIk6u_0f5cFMUp00

BirdyJ

Apomares / Getty Images

3. "Less is more. It wasn’t really an outspoken tip, but none of the women in my family have ever worn much makeup and always leaned toward the simpler looks, while still managing to look like powerful, badass women. It has spoken volumes to me as I've grown up."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g6pB1_0f5cFMUp00

—Anonymous

Taras Grebinets / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. " Nair lotion for the mustache worked wonders for my abuela."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MWASu_0f5cFMUp00

—Anonymous

Cicy / Getty Images

5. " Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder ! Growing up, I always saw my grandma and mom use it, and they had always told me it was 'really good to use.' Fast-forward to 20 years later, and here I am at 37 using Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder —EVERY DAY. It's so light and fresh. It beautifully keeps your makeup lasting longer, and the best part is that it's AMAZING to use on your face, even without any other makeup on. I will forever use it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=455nuZ_0f5cFMUp00

"Another bonus: The fragrance is light too. I may be partial to it, though, because it reminds me of my grandma and mom."

—Anonymous

Anna Blazhuk / Getty Images

6. "She taught me to mash pinto beans, leaving a few lumps to both moisturize and very lightly exfoliate my face. Crazy, but it works!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1j4W_0f5cFMUp00

—Anonymous

Ahmed Benzerguine / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. "Mixing banana, avocado, and a bunch of other things to make my hair silky and healthy. Latin moms are the best."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pWtnk_0f5cFMUp00

—Anonymous

Daniel Mazilu / Getty Images/500px Prime

8. "My Latina mom used clean strips of fabric (usually from old T-shirts) and made 'rollers' for our hair by wrapping our long hair around the fabric, then tied it into a knot. No gels or heat. They were soft enough to sleep with. Our hair was let down the next day with bouncy, soft curls. I always loved the way my hair looked. Thank you, Mom."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q8T4w_0f5cFMUp00

—Anonymous

Dimetradim / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. "Giving your cheeks a slight pinch for that rosy look."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15n9os_0f5cFMUp00

—Anonymous

Sementsovalesia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. "Vaseline on the lips; every night. I still do this every night — and I am 60 years old."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R5Jcm_0f5cFMUp00

—Anonymous

Towfiqu Barbhuiya / Getty Images/EyeEm

11. "This is probably the most token Latin thing (or at least Puerto Rican thing), but Vicks. Vicks for everything. If I have a pimple? Vicks. Bug bite? Put some Vicks on it. Rash? Vicks."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xexH0_0f5cFMUp00

"Whenever I watch My Big Fat Greek Wedding , I always think, Vicks VapoRub is the Puerto Rican Windex. "

—Anonymous

Photography by Tonelson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. "My mom taught me to use Maizena (cornstarch) as a dry shampoo, since it soaks up oil well. We're from El Salvador! She said she used to do this when she was younger, and now I do the same thing. Just be sure to separate the Maizena for dry shampoo from the Maizena for cooking."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xh9Q2_0f5cFMUp00

—Anonymous

Minadezhda / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. "My mom used concha nacar (from an actual shell, not the store-bought stuff ) every night to brighten her face and help with dark spots. My grandmother and great-grandmother used Pond's Cold Cream on their faces every night before bed and had the most beautiful complexions."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMT2o_0f5cFMUp00

—Anonymous

Fg Trade / Getty Images

14. "My Puerto Rican grandma was obsessed with baby oil. Every night before she would go to bed, she would take off her makeup with baby oil so she could look like a 'young chickadee.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iQHd3_0f5cFMUp00

—Anonymous

Undefined Undefined / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. "Rinse your hair with chamomile tea for shine. Also, start moisturizing as early as possible — that means your face and neck! And stay hydrated."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OoKGU_0f5cFMUp00

—Anonymous

Natalya Mamaeva / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. " Almond oil from the supermercado! It’s under $5 and super moisturizing, it smells good, and it's perfect as a body oil, for cuticles, hair ends, etc. My mami loves to put it on her nails at the end of the day."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bxG7p_0f5cFMUp00

—Anonymous

Hana Richterova / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Did your abuela or Latina mom have beauty tips or tricks? If so, do you try to use these tips today? Let us know in the comments below.

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

IN THIS ARTICLE
