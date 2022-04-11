ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Chester’s Pick 6: The Top 6 Plays or Players from the week

By Jared Chester
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- In this weeks edition of the “Pick 6” we highlight the great plays, players, and coach from the week. Power-lifting, football, and baseball all are showcased this week. Here is the list:

  1. Orlando “400” Griego
  2. Rio Rancho Rams Boys Powerlifting Team
  3. Lovington Wildcats Girls Powerlifting Team
  4. Duke City Gladiators
  5. New Mexico United
  6. Trevelen Queen
KRQE News 13

McBride Fire in Ruidoso prompts evacuations; 0% contained, 6,012 acres burned

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews are continuing to battle the McBride Fire into its third day in Ruidoso. The fire started April 12 along Warrior Drive near McBride Drive. On Thursday, fire managers transitioned to a type one incident team. Over the next several days, the team is expected to get hundreds more fire personnel working on fire. Roughly 250 people worked the fire through Tuesday and Wednesday.
RUIDOSO, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

