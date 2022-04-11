Chester’s Pick 6: The Top 6 Plays or Players from the week

The sale of the Denver Broncos can now proceed without issues. The trustees of the Pat Bowlen estate have been looking to sell the Broncos, but there was one minor complication. When Bowlen purchased the team from Edgar Kaiser Jr. in 1984, Kaiser obtained a right of first refusal (ROFR) in the case Bowlen were to sell the team. Even though a judge ruled in January that the ROFR was no longer valid, the trustees of Kaiser’s estate challenged that ruling via a court motion.

