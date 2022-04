FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Team Kentucky update at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 14. The governor announced on Thursday that vehicle property tax refund checks will soon be in the mail to Kentuckians who had already paid their vehicle taxes this year because their birthdays fell in the months of January, February and March.

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO