JEFFERSON CO - The search is underway for a new District Court Judge in the First Judicial District as longtime judge Vicky Johnson retired in January. Three have submitted applications for appointment as District Court Judge in the 1st Judicial District consisting of Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, and Thayer counties. They are David J. A. Bargen, Adams, Zachary L. Blackman, Lincoln, and Shaylene M. Smith, Crete.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE ・ 27 DAYS AGO