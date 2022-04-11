ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has book out this fall

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kaYYl_0f5c8bkc00

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has a book coming out this fall that covers his years in the Trump administration and, according to his publisher, offers “unvarnished appraisals of the deals made and characters encountered along the way."

Broadside Books, a conservative imprint at HarperCollins Publishers, announced Monday that Pompeo's untitled book was scheduled for November. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Pompeo “will draw readers deep into the innermost sanctums of government decision-making and reveal the stories and strategic thinking behind key actions regarding North Korea, China, Russia, Iran, Mexico, Israel, Afghanistan, support for international religious freedom, and many other countries and issues,” the announcement reads in part.

Pompeo, 58, is a Republican from Kansas who served three terms in Congress before President Donald Trump appointed him director of the Central Intelligence Agency in 2017, then secretary of state a year later. He has speculated about a 2024 presidential run, one that might find him in competition with his former boss. Other former Trump officials considered possible candidates — and working on books — include Vice President Mike Pence and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Trump clashed with many of his cabinet officers, including Pompeo's immediate predecessor at state, Rex Tillerson. But Pompeo remained on good terms with Trump and even broke with precedent for secretaries of state by recording a speech for the 2020 Republican National Convention. He continued to defend him after the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, a time when other officials resigned or distanced themselves, and less than two weeks later sent a tweet promoting Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New York State
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Rex Tillerson
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secretary Of State#Iran#Ap#Harpercollins Publishers#Republican#U N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy