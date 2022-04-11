WISA Reports Serving 2 Million Consumers In 2021 As Parent Company's Preliminary Revenue Exceeds $6 Million

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Ecommerce has radically changed the way people live and shop; allowing millions of customers exclusive access to products and services beyond their local areas.

The number of people who purchase goods online since 2020 passed the 2 billion mark, with global retail sales reaching over $4.2 trillion. Key players in the eCommerce world, include Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA, eBay Inc. EBAY, and Shopify Inc. SHOP.

WISA Expands Retailer Program

WiSA’s program — the WiSA Certified Retailer program — enables retailers to sell the award-winning WISA brand. The initiative started with Amazon opening its first storefront and has now expanded to six storefronts on Electronic Express, Walts TV, Beach Camera, and BuyDig. The program also will be launched on B&H Photo and Focus Camera.

Electronic Express Vice President of Merchandise Abe Yazdian said the company decided to jump on the opportunity because of the quality WiSA products offer and its Wave marketing program.

“As a leading retailer of consumer electronics and audio, we believe the WiSA Wave marketing coupled with enhanced support is an exciting step that opens up new ways for retailers to promote wireless, high-definition home theater offerings and accelerate sales. We look forward to offering the WiSA Certified Speakers, WiSA Ready TVs, and WiSA transmitters to our customers as they provide high-quality immersive sound that consumers want,” Yazdian said.

Financials And More

WiSA witnessed a positive year in 2021 as momentum grew with the launch of the WiSA Certified Retailer program. The company announced the launch of a new website after it reported a year of exponential web traffic growth and in preparation for new technology launches and intensifying expansion of the WiSA Wave program into Europe and China.

The WiSA Wave program directed more than 2 million consumers to WiSA’s website, and more than 400 customers purchased WiSA’s products in the fourth quarter of 2021 either directly via members’ websites or through resellers. WiSA anticipates traffic to reach 3 million to 5 million customers by 2022.

WiSa reported preliminary revenue of about $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, indicating growth of approximately 200% compared with the third quarter of 2020. According to the company’s preliminary report for the fourth quarter, revenue is expected to reach $2 million, bringing the total revenue generated in 2021 to $6.5 million.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.