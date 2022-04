A former Finnish prime minister has dismissed claims Boris Johnson is leading opposition to Vladimir Putin as "illusion" and "utter rubbish".Alexander Stubb, whose country shares a 1,340km border with Russia, said only in "Brexit la la land" was the British PM seen as having "taken a lead globally"."This idea about 'Global Britain' is as true as 'peaceful Russia'," the conservative ex-leader said."Simply utter rubbish, to put it diplomatically. To claim that ⁦Boris Johnson 'has taken a lead globally in standing up to Putin' is an illusion only possible in Brexit la la land."His intervention comes after Mr Johnson sparked...

POLITICS ・ 25 DAYS AGO