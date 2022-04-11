Pennsylvania police find body near Ohio River

A body was found near the Ohio River over the weekend.

Police in Pittsburgh say they were alerted by a kayaker who found the body on the shore of the Ohio River.

The body was taken by the River Rescue team to North Short boathouse to then be taken to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner will identify the body and cause of death.

Stick with 7News for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.