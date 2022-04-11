ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pennsylvania police find body near Ohio River

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28tG2j_0f5c6Xfe00

A body was found near the Ohio River over the weekend.

Police in Pittsburgh say they were alerted by a kayaker who found the body on the shore of the Ohio River.

The body was taken by the River Rescue team to North Short boathouse to then be taken to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner will identify the body and cause of death.

Stick with 7News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 9

ZM
3d ago

Smiley face killer Why do they find at least one male once a month in our rivers ? Not that they mentioned the gender but I’m sure it was a male. Prayers to their family and friends

Reply
3
Ginette Markle
3d ago

I get so depressed when they find someone who has passed away. I just lost my granddaughter mom at the end of March.

Reply(4)
4
Related
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania 3-year-olds body found after swept over a waterfall

A sheriff’s office says a 3-year-old Pennsylvania girl was killed after she was swept over Whitewater Falls in North Carolina. News outlets report the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that Nevaeh Jade Newswanger of Denver, Pennsylvania, had been visiting the waterfall with family, who are staying in Oconee County, South Carolina, […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
County
Allegheny County, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Sports
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man found dead in middle of Pittsburgh street

PITTSBURGH — A man was found dead in the middle of a street in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood Friday afternoon, police confirm to Channel 11. Pittsburgh police investigated the area of Shadeland Avenue and Stokes Way. The medical examiner is also on the scene. Police would not provide...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio River#Police#Boathouse
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio puppies cling to each other after being rescued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man arrested after swallowing live ammunition

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he swallowed live ammunition. Nicholas Rosselle, 33, of Apollo swallowed two live hollow-point rounds according to Kiski Township Police KDKA reports. Rosselle was not licensed to have a firearm and was taken into custody Police say that Rosselle was under the influence of drugs and that he resisted officers […]
APOLLO, PA
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy