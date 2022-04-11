ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunbar, WV

Body found near Dunbar dumpster

By Hannah Goetz
 4 days ago

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – Police are on scene on 12th Street after reports of a body found near a dumpster.

Dunbar Police officials tell 13 News that Dunbar city workers were outside the store moving boxes Monday morning when they discovered the male’s body.

Police say no foul play is suspected at this time. This is a developing story we will keep you updated as more details become available.

WOWK 13 News

Woman reported missing out of St. Albans area

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A woman has been reported missing out of St. Albans. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Roberta Anne Bearfield, 54, was last seen on Mar. 30, 2022, with a male friend, William “Bill” Perdue, 34. They left in a 2002 Kia Spectra, according to the KCSO. The registration is […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: More human remains found in Clendenin

UPDATE (1:07 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 17): According to detectives, more human remains were found. “We found some more human remains. We’re still out there searching. At this point I can’t say how much longer we’ll be up here today, or if we’ll have to come back,” Adam Crawford, a detective with the Kanawha County […]
CLENDENIN, WV
Fox 19

Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A body found in a pond Saturday evening in West Chester has been identified as missing man 31-year-old Alexander Enslen, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Police said his body was found in a pond on Fountains Boulevard. Enslen was last seen in...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Crime & Safety
Wave 3

Body found near Ohio River dock in Southern Indiana

UTICA, Ind. (WAVE) - A man’s body was found on the bank of the Ohio River in Southern Indiana Wednesday morning. Chief Deputy Scottie Maples with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found after the Ohio River receded around 11 a.m. near a dock on Front Street in Utica.
UTICA, IN
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania police find body near Ohio River

A body was found near the Ohio River over the weekend. Police in Pittsburgh say they were alerted by a kayaker who found the body on the shore of the Ohio River. The body was taken by the River Rescue team to North Short boathouse to then be taken to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. The […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WOWK 13 News

Man shot to death in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston after a man was found dead early Friday morning. Charleston Police say that they responded to the 100 block of McKee Ave. for a well-being check, and they noticed the door was partially opened. Inside the residence, they found 38-year-old Patrick L. Jefferson, of Charleston, lying […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Man killed in 2-motorcycle crash identified

UPDATE: (6:30 P.M. Friday, March 18) – Officials have released the name of a person killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night. According to authorities, Johnny Dillon Cantrell, 49, of Jewel Ridge, Virginia died in the crash that happened in the 3000 block of Waverly Road. The crash remains under investigation. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Escaped Boone County inmate captured

UPDATE (2:21 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022): The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says that Hughes has been captured. She now faces a new charge of escape. UPDATE: (10:40 A.M. Tuesday, March 22, 2022) – We’re learning more information about an escaped inmate authorities are searching for in Boone County. According to the Boone County […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Man shot in leg Tue. morning not cooperating

UPDATE (April 5, 2022 at 6:23 p.m.) CPD Detective Tony Hazlett said the shooting victim is not cooperating in the investigation. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha dispatch reported a shooting victim arrived at CAMC General Hospital on Tuesday morning. Charleston Police Department’s Detective Tony Hazlett confirmed one male adult was shot in the leg. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

