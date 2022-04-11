Body found near Dunbar dumpster

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – Police are on scene on 12th Street after reports of a body found near a dumpster.

Dunbar Police officials tell 13 News that Dunbar city workers were outside the store moving boxes Monday morning when they discovered the male’s body.

Police say no foul play is suspected at this time. This is a developing story we will keep you updated as more details become available.

