WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the 'Company' or 'TDG') ispleased to provide an overview of its 2022 plans for its Oxide Peak earn-in project ('Oxide Peak') in the Toodoggone District, B.C. Oxide Peak is contiguous to the north of TDG's 100 % owned former producing Baker-Shasta gold-silver project (Figure 1). The project was added to TDG's portfolio of Toodoggone assets in 2019 (see TDG news release December 23, 2019) through an option and joint venture agreement signed with ArcWest Exploration Inc. Completion of the proposed exploration activities in 2022 will result in TDG achieving 60 % ownership of Oxide Peak. Oxide Peak has a valid work authorization (three-year Multi-Year Area Based) Notice of Work ('NoW') and is fully permitted for TDG's proposed 2022 exploration activities.

