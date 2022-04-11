ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dogs Are Not a Mystery To Their Owners

KING-5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDogs may not speak in words, but that doesn't...

www.king5.com

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

These owners abandoned their dog for this unusual reason

A dog was abandoned at a local shelter in North Carolina for a bizarre reason. The owners thought their dog was gay, so they abandoned him. Fezco is a dog of an unknown breed and is estimated to be around 4 or 5-years-old. He was abandoned at the Stanly County Animal Protective Services in Albemarle, North Carolina.
PETS
Current Publishing

Carmel business owner, dog on trail of bed bugs

Karen Woods always wanted a business of her own. She wanted that business to offer flexibility and be unique. She accomplished her goal by opening Precision Canine Bed Bug Detection Services in early 2020. “I own a dog that is trained to find bed bugs in areas that are difficult...
CARMEL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Buzz60#Onepoll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Gay’ dog adopted after being abandoned by homophobic owners

The story of a dog abandoned because he was “gay” now has a happy ending after two gay humans adopted him.Steve Nichols and his partner John have welcomed Fezco – now renamed Oscar, after the legendary gay playwright Oscar Wilde – into their home near Charlotte, North Carolina.“We just thought it would make sense for the gay dog to be adopted by a loving gay family,” Mr Nichols told WCCB.Oscar’s previous, homophobic owners left him at Stanly County Animal Protective Services after reportedly seeing him mount another male dog. According to both science and common sense, all dogs sometimes...
PETS
KING-5

A sweet old art form is alive and well in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Easter comes early for Darla Aiken Tinker. "I cherish Easter," she said. Each year, the Lynnwood woman handcrafts panoramic or "peekaboo" eggs. "I've made thousands of eggs." "Darla the Egg Lady" fell in love with these sugar sculptures at the age of eight. "I saw that...
LYNNWOOD, WA
ohmymag.co.uk

This heroic dog saves the life of his elderly owner who was drowning

Police have hailed a brave dog for saving his 81-year-old owner from drowning on a daily stroll when he slipped into a lake. Mr Smith, the owner, was walking his dog in a park in Port St Lucie, Florida when the incident occurred. According to a spokeswoman for the Port St Lucie Police Department:
PUBLIC SAFETY
KING-5

Ancient dinosaurs roar back to life in Seattle

SEATTLE — There's a T-Rex, which in its day was capable of consuming 500 pounds of meat in a single bite. A herd of raptors, vicious and quick, though now believed to be the size of turkeys. And around the corner, there's a stegosaurus, 2 tons of dinosaur attached to a walnut-sized brain.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy