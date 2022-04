TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / Toronto, Ontario, and New York, NY, GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ('GlobeX' or the 'Company'), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that it is presenting at the next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on March 30th 2022 at 12:00 PM EST. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Alain Ghiai, in real time.

