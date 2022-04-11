ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Moderna Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study with mRNA-1020 and mRNA-1030 Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Candidates

charlottenews.net
 4 days ago

Both mRNA-1020 and mRNA-1030 target hemagglutinin and neuraminidase antigens, two major influenza surface glycoproteins that are essential across the viral life cycle. CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced the first participants have been...

www.charlottenews.net

scitechdaily.com

New Study Finds Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Safe for High-Risk Patients

First comprehensive trial in patients with impaired immunity shows that mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccines are well tolerated. Spare a thought for patients with impaired immunity during the Covid-19 pandemic. Their condition puts them at high risk of severe complications from Covid-19, but also creates uncertainty about the safety and effectiveness of the available vaccines that could protect them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Booster Doses of mRNA Vaccines Protected Against Severe COVID-19 from Omicron

Recent booster shots of mRNA vaccines prevented severe infection, hospitalization and death during the Omicron wave of the pandemic, despite a higher rate of breakthrough infections than was seen during the Delta wave, a new study found. Booster doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided strong protection against hospitalization and death...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Moderna Bolsters Its Pipeline With Two New mRNA-Based Vaccine Programs

Moderna Inc MRNA expands its mRNA pipeline with two new development programs ahead of Annual Vaccines Day, building on Moderna's experience with Spikevax, its COVID-19 vaccine. The development programs include a combination respiratory vaccine candidate and a new program against all four endemic human coronaviruses (HCoV). First, Moderna is launching...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

As Companies End Vaccine Mandates, Workers Are Becoming Enraged

A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

A more contagious variant of Omicron is sweeping across America, but it doesn’t come close to the original’s severity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since March, the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, known as stealth Omicron, has been the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It now makes up 86% of total cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Sorrento's Chimeric mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Preclinical Action Against Omicron Variants

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE announced the publication of a preprint entitled "Chimeric mRNA based COVID-19 vaccine induces protective immunity against Omicron and Delta." Serum collected from omicron-specific mRNA vaccine immunized animals provided superior protection against the infection of omicron strain, including the BA.1, BA.1+R346K, and the more recent BA.2 sublineage.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
charlottenews.net

Qrons Announces Filing Of Provisional Patent Application In Furtherance Of Its QS200 Product Candidate

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Qrons Inc. (OTCQB:QRON), an innovative biotechnology company dedicated to developing next generation treatments for unmet neuronal diseases, using tissue engineering, stem cells and machine learning synergic technologies announced the filing on April 3, 2022, of a United States Provisional Patent Application for inventions of Therapeutic Polypseudorotaxane Hydrogels, thereby providing Qrons with the option to, in the future, seek protection for these inventions globally. The patent relates generally to the treatment of pathological central nervous system conditions such as traumatic injury or neurodegenerative disease. More specifically some applications of the invention relate to uses of hydrogels in the treatment of such conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
charlottenews.net

Angle PLC Announces Poster on Parsortix System Presented at AACR 2022

PARSORTIX SYSTEM RESULTS PUBLISHED AS A POSTER AT LEADING CANCER CONFERENCE AACR 2022. Poster demonstrated use of Parsortix workflow for triple negative breast cancer. GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / ANGLE plc ('the Company') (AIM:AGL),(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, is pleased to announce that the Company has presented a poster showcasing the Parsortix® system at the American Association for Cancer Research Conference (AACR) 2022, held in New Orleans, United States on 8-13 April 2022.
CANCER
charlottenews.net

NeonMind Announces Plan to Launch 10 Clinics for Innovative Treatments as Mental Health Crisis Grows

Partnered with SRx Health Solutions and BioScript Solutions to Build Out a Network of NeonMind-branded Specialty Mental Health Clinics Across Canada. OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON) (OTCQB:NMDBF) (FRA:6UF) ('NeonMind'' or the 'Company'), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today plans to launch 10 specialty mental health clinics over the next 3 years through alliances with SRx Health Solutions and BioScript Solutions, leading Canadian specialty healthcare services and medical treatment providers.
MENTAL HEALTH
charlottenews.net

Oncology Pharma Completes Feasibility Phase of its Licensed Nanoemulsion Drug Delivery System to Treat Cancer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) Oncology Pharma ('The Company') is pleased to announce that it has completed the initial feasibility phase of its licensed dactinomycin nanoemulsion. The successful completion of the feasibility stage marks the initial planned milestone for this development project. Data is currently under evaluation and discussions regarding future development and milestones are underway.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
charlottenews.net

Variphy Announces Compliance with SOC 2 Standards

LAFAYETTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Variphy, the preferred Cisco Unified Collaboration reporting and analytics software solution for over 1,500 businesses, announced today that it has successfully completed the System and Organization (SOC) 2 Type I audit for their cloud offering. The SOC 2 audit is a...
LAFAYETTE, CA
charlottenews.net

Diamcor Mining Inc. Announces Participation at the NobleCon 18 Annual Investor Conference

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSX-V.DMI), (OTCQB-DMIFF), (FRA:DC3A), ('Diamcor' or, the 'Company') announced today that its CEO, Mr. Dean Taylor will attend and be presenting at NobleCon18 - Noble Capital Markets' Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida - on Thursday April 21, 2022 at 1:30 pm ET in Seminole Ballroom A. There is also the opportunity to meet with management at our Breakout Sessions scheduled on Wednesday April 20th, 12:15 pm ET - Table 4 and 3:15 pm ET - Table 12.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
charlottenews.net

SPARKZ To Open R&D Center in West Virginia, Partner with United Mine Workers of America to Recruit and Train Dislocated Miners To Be Factory's First Production Workers

Cobalt-free battery startup to help create domestic battery supply chain. MORGANTOWN, WV / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / SPARKZ, Inc., the battery startup commercializing a cobalt-free, American-made Lithium-ion battery, plans to open a research and development (R&D) facility in the heart of coal country in West Virginia. SPARKZ will...
MORGANTOWN, WV
charlottenews.net

Cybersixgill Introduces Crowdsourced Threat Intelligence with the Industry's First Cybersecurity Community Platform

New Chat Feature in Cybersixgill's Investigative Portal Harnesses the Expertise, Knowledge, and Insights of Customers and Company Experts as a Force Multiplier for Cyber Success. TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Cybersixgill, the premier vendor of real-time and actionable threat intelligence, announced today an innovative approach...
SOFTWARE

