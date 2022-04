A lot of college students have thought about launching a start-up, but many get stuck on the best way to do it — or what risks they'll encounter. Starting your own business is always going to be a gamble. But if you can identify a need for a product or service, know your customer, have a sense of the demand and your competition, you will be off to a solid start. The great thing about launching a business while you're in college is that you have a built-in focus group with your peers, a ready-made market — and professors and others who can help guide you along the way. The key is to look at starting a business as a new assignment; you just need to do your research and break it down step by step.

