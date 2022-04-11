ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zentek Announces Start of Phase Two Testing of ZenGUARD(TM) - Coated Filters Under ISC Testing Stream Contract

 4 days ago

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / further to its press release dated November 30, 2021, Zentek Ltd. ('Zentek' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ:ZTEK)(TSX-V:ZEN), a Canadian intellectual property development and commercialization company, announces that after successful completion of Phase 1 testing of its ZenGUARD™-coated HVAC filters, it will proceed to...

Gratomic Announces Agreement with Zimtu Capital Corp.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / Gratomic Inc. ('Gratomic', 'GRAT,' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GRAT) (OTCQX:CBULF) (FSE:CB82) announces that it has retained the services of Zimtu Captial Corp (Zimtu) out of Vancouver British Columbia. Zimtu will be paid $200,000 CDN for a 12-month term. Zimtu Capital Corp. is...
SPARKZ To Open R&D Center in West Virginia, Partner with United Mine Workers of America to Recruit and Train Dislocated Miners To Be Factory's First Production Workers

Cobalt-free battery startup to help create domestic battery supply chain. MORGANTOWN, WV / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / SPARKZ, Inc., the battery startup commercializing a cobalt-free, American-made Lithium-ion battery, plans to open a research and development (R&D) facility in the heart of coal country in West Virginia. SPARKZ will...
Qrons Announces Filing Of Provisional Patent Application In Furtherance Of Its QS200 Product Candidate

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Qrons Inc. (OTCQB:QRON), an innovative biotechnology company dedicated to developing next generation treatments for unmet neuronal diseases, using tissue engineering, stem cells and machine learning synergic technologies announced the filing on April 3, 2022, of a United States Provisional Patent Application for inventions of Therapeutic Polypseudorotaxane Hydrogels, thereby providing Qrons with the option to, in the future, seek protection for these inventions globally. The patent relates generally to the treatment of pathological central nervous system conditions such as traumatic injury or neurodegenerative disease. More specifically some applications of the invention relate to uses of hydrogels in the treatment of such conditions.
Retirement Technology Provider Smart Adds Experienced ERISA Counsel to its US Legal Team

Smart announces appointment of Christina (Tina) Anstett as Senior ERISA Counsel. NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Smart, a leading global retirement technology provider, today announces that it appointed Christina (Tina) Anstett as Senior ERISA Counsel, who will be working with Lawrence Griffin, General Counsel. Anstett is...
Electric Royalties Provides Development Update on Royalty Portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSX-V:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ('Electric Royalties' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce an asset update on its current royalty portfolio. Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: 'We are pleased to close Q1 2022 with significant progress at a number...
TPT Global Tech (OTCQB:TPTW) Exchanges $10.4M Of Liabilities For Mezzanine Equity In Preparation For Its Intended Up List To A Major US Stock Exchange

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW, the Company or TPT Global Tech') (OTCBB:TPTW) announced today that the company has exchanged $10.4M in liabilities for Mezzanine Equity. Holders of financing arrangements, accounts payable and lease agreements with the Company totaling $10,417,602 agreed to either forgive their balances owing to them by the Company or exchange their amounts outstanding as of March 31, 2022 for shares of TPT Global Tech Series E Preferred Stock. As such, 1,929,566 shares of Series E Preferred Stock were issued in exchange for $9,647,832 in outstanding financing arrangements, accounts payable or lease agreements and $769,770 was forgiven and will be recognized as a contribution to Mezzanine Equity.
Fabled Copper Locates New Copper Discovery Based on Geophysics and Increases Land Package by an Additional 2,924.43 Hectares

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Fabled Copper Corp. ('Fabled Copper' or the 'Company') (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) announces the results of the 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project where pure geophysics and boots on the ground exploration has led to the discovery of what is believed to be the possible Neil vein extension.
TDG Gold Corp. Identifies 2022 Drill Targets at Its Oxide Peak Earn-in Project, Toodoggone, BC

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the 'Company' or 'TDG') ispleased to provide an overview of its 2022 plans for its Oxide Peak earn-in project ('Oxide Peak') in the Toodoggone District, B.C. Oxide Peak is contiguous to the north of TDG's 100 % owned former producing Baker-Shasta gold-silver project (Figure 1). The project was added to TDG's portfolio of Toodoggone assets in 2019 (see TDG news release December 23, 2019) through an option and joint venture agreement signed with ArcWest Exploration Inc. Completion of the proposed exploration activities in 2022 will result in TDG achieving 60 % ownership of Oxide Peak. Oxide Peak has a valid work authorization (three-year Multi-Year Area Based) Notice of Work ('NoW') and is fully permitted for TDG's proposed 2022 exploration activities.
Variphy Announces Compliance with SOC 2 Standards

LAFAYETTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Variphy, the preferred Cisco Unified Collaboration reporting and analytics software solution for over 1,500 businesses, announced today that it has successfully completed the System and Organization (SOC) 2 Type I audit for their cloud offering. The SOC 2 audit is a...
Test detects COVID (and which variant) in about 15 minutes

A new test can determine within 10-15 minutes whether patients test positive for COVID and, if so, which of the five known variants of concern they have. The research involves the use of a simple heating device and a cellphone. The researchers also used a new form of CRISPR—a means of finding and targeting a specific section of genetic material inside a cell—to quickly and effectively diagnose COVID and learn which variant of concern is in a patient sample: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, or Omicron.
Massive recall of chocolate products due to outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries

An outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries with 150 reported cases, predominantly affecting young children, has been linked to chocolate products produced by a large multinational company. Since the identification of the first cases in the United Kingdom (UK) in February 2022, one of the most extensive withdrawals of chocolate products in European commercial history has taken place. Given the approach of Easter, the widespread product distribution, and the vulnerability of the affected population, early and effective real-time sharing of microbiological and epidemiological information has been of critical importance in managing this serious food-borne incident.
RYAH Group Inc. Nominates New CEO and Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / RYAH GROUP Inc. (CSE:RYAH):. The RYAH Group Inc. Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Dr. David R. Richards, B.A., M.A., Ph.D., FIoD, FRSA, C. Psych., has been nominated as Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RYAH Group Inc., subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).
Exploration Program Underway on Surge Battery Metals 100% Owned Northern Nevada Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Surge') (TSX.V:NILI), (OTC PINK:NILIF), (FRA:DJ5C), is pleased to announce additional soil geochem sampling is underway to complete the soil survey previously cut short by poor weather conditions at its Nevada North Lithium Project (NNLP) in Elko County, Nevada. The program is scheduled to be completed before the end of the month.
Tego Cyber Inc. Expands Investor Relations And Market Awareness With The Hire Of B2i Digital Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. Becomes A Featured Company On B2i Digital's Investor Awareness Platform Increasing Market Engagement And Communication. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced it has retained B2i Digital, Inc. to develop and implement a comprehensive digital marketing plan to enhance the existing market awareness program for its common shares. The digital marketing strategy will be to introduce Tego Cyber Inc. (TGCB) to new retail investors globally via investor focused digital marketing platforms. This initiative is being implemented in preparation for listing on a senior exchange.
