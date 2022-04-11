ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Biomarker-Guided Trial Led by University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE) Opens New Avenues for Personalized Medicine in COVID-19

charlottenews.net
 4 days ago

A multi-center study led by UKE is evaluating one of the first personalized approaches for moderate to severe COVID-19 patients. The innovative biomarkers bio-ADM and DPP3 are guiding the enrollment of patients suffering from endothelial barrier dysfunction. The biomarkers are measured with SphingoTec's point of care tests for timely...

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
charlottenews.net

Qrons Announces Filing Of Provisional Patent Application In Furtherance Of Its QS200 Product Candidate

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Qrons Inc. (OTCQB:QRON), an innovative biotechnology company dedicated to developing next generation treatments for unmet neuronal diseases, using tissue engineering, stem cells and machine learning synergic technologies announced the filing on April 3, 2022, of a United States Provisional Patent Application for inventions of Therapeutic Polypseudorotaxane Hydrogels, thereby providing Qrons with the option to, in the future, seek protection for these inventions globally. The patent relates generally to the treatment of pathological central nervous system conditions such as traumatic injury or neurodegenerative disease. More specifically some applications of the invention relate to uses of hydrogels in the treatment of such conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MedicalXpress

Brazilian study finds COVID-19 cases and deaths higher in areas with electoral support for President Bolsonaro

In a study to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal (23-26 April), researchers from Sociedade Mineira de Infectologia and Associação Mineira de Epidemiologia e Controle de Infecções show a correlation between the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's denialist attitude to COVID-19 and higher COVID-19 incidence and mortality.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Covid-19: No new Covid-related deaths and 509 in hospital

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. No new Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Friday. The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamburg#Hennigsdorf#Sphingotec Gmbh#Adrenomedullin#Adrecizumab
biospace.com

Experimental Interferon Could be New Weapon Against COVID-19 Hospitalization, Deaths

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals announced that its single-dose therapeutic Peginterferon Lambda (Lambda) reduced the risk of hospitalization and emergency room visits by 50% in a predominantly vaccinated population. Eiger boasts the second-largest study to date in COVID-19 outpatients, with nearly 2,000 participants recruited from 12 sites in Brazil. The Phase III trial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

New trial provides 'no indication' ivermectin is 'clinically useful' in treating COVID-19

A large new trial has reportedly found no indication ivermectin is useful in treating COVID-19 patients. The trial of almost 1,400 COVID-19 patients at risk of severe disease found the drug failed to reduce hospital admissions, according to The Wall Street Journal. In the trial, half the patients were prescribed ivermectin pills for three days, while the others received a placebo. The report noted this was the largest trial testing the effectiveness of ivermectin in treating COVID-19 so far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
charlottenews.net

SPARKZ To Open R&D Center in West Virginia, Partner with United Mine Workers of America to Recruit and Train Dislocated Miners To Be Factory's First Production Workers

Cobalt-free battery startup to help create domestic battery supply chain. MORGANTOWN, WV / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / SPARKZ, Inc., the battery startup commercializing a cobalt-free, American-made Lithium-ion battery, plans to open a research and development (R&D) facility in the heart of coal country in West Virginia. SPARKZ will...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
charlottenews.net

Lokesh Kumar Joins Sheeva.AI as New Chief Technology Officer

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Sheeva.AI, the global technology platform enabling personalized in-vehicle commerce and payments, announced today the addition of Lokesh Kumar as its new Chief Technology Officer. In this role, he will be leading the growth of the company's technology as it scales to provide a better driving experience for customers around the world.
TECHNOLOGY
charlottenews.net

Change in genes seen as key to determining when death occurs

CAMBRIDGE, England: The reasons why many humans die at about 80 years old, while other mammals live far shorter or longer lives, may have finally been solved by scientists. Researchers have discovered that humans and animals die after amassing a similar number of genetic mutations, suggesting the speed of DNA errors is critical to determining the lifespans of species.
CANCER
charlottenews.net

Fabled Copper Locates New Copper Discovery Based on Geophysics and Increases Land Package by an Additional 2,924.43 Hectares

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Fabled Copper Corp. ('Fabled Copper' or the 'Company') (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) announces the results of the 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project where pure geophysics and boots on the ground exploration has led to the discovery of what is believed to be the possible Neil vein extension.
METAL MINING
charlottenews.net

Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. Launches Innovative New CBD Horse Paste

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PLSH), ('Panacea' or the 'Company'), a Colorado, USA-based cannabinoid research and certified GMP manufacturing company providing natural, non-habit-forming health and wellness products for people and pets, announces the launch of their new Calmolyte CBD Horse Paste. According...
GOLDEN, CO
charlottenews.net

Kueski Pay Emerges as Preferred Payment Method for Mexico's Largest E-Commerce Event, Company Becomes First Fintech Main Sponsor

With HOT SALE expanding to omnichannel for the first time, consumers can now make card-free payments online & in-store with Buy-Now, Pay-Later product Kueski Pay. GUADALAJARA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Kueski, one of the largest Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) and online consumer lenders in Latin America, today announced it will be the first non-bank Main Sponsor for Mexico's 'HOT SALE', which is the country's largest sales campaign that offers access to discounts and exclusive promotions on a wide variety of products and services. HOT SALE is organized by the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO) to promote the digital economy and highlight the benefits of e-commerce for companies and consumers.
RETAIL
charlottenews.net

Retirement Technology Provider Smart Adds Experienced ERISA Counsel to its US Legal Team

Smart announces appointment of Christina (Tina) Anstett as Senior ERISA Counsel. NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Smart, a leading global retirement technology provider, today announces that it appointed Christina (Tina) Anstett as Senior ERISA Counsel, who will be working with Lawrence Griffin, General Counsel. Anstett is...
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Reyna Silver Discovers High-Grade Gold Zone in The Northeastern Part of Batopilas Project Highlights Include 3.65m Grading 8.18 g/t Au Including 1.65m Grading 12.75 g/t Au

VANCOUVER, BC and HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV:RSLV; OTCQX:RSNVF; FRA:4ZC) ('Reyna' or the 'Company') is pleased to report results from 19 holes totaling 7964 meters (m) of the 10,000-meter Stage 1 drilling program, on its 100% owned Batopilas Project in southwestern Chihuahua, Mexico. This drilling program follows up on high-grade gold values discovered during a 2021 trenching program (See press release of February 4, 2021), and subsequent high-silver and gold mineralization intersected in Hole BA21-30 (See press release of September 8, 2021).
METAL MINING
charlottenews.net

Reyna Gold Reports 8.68 g/t Gold, 0.56% Copper and 64 g/t Silver Sample from El Sombrero Target, Outlines Expanded Drill Program and Adds Peter Jones to The Board

VANCOUVER, BC and HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13 2022 / Reyna Gold Corp. (TSXV:REYG)(OTCQB:REYGF) ('Reyna' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce multiple high-grade Gold, Copper and Silver channel and dump sample results from the El Sombrero target on its 24,215 hectare La Gloria Property in Sonora, Mexico.
METAL MINING
charlottenews.net

TDG Gold Corp. Identifies 2022 Drill Targets at Its Oxide Peak Earn-in Project, Toodoggone, BC

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the 'Company' or 'TDG') ispleased to provide an overview of its 2022 plans for its Oxide Peak earn-in project ('Oxide Peak') in the Toodoggone District, B.C. Oxide Peak is contiguous to the north of TDG's 100 % owned former producing Baker-Shasta gold-silver project (Figure 1). The project was added to TDG's portfolio of Toodoggone assets in 2019 (see TDG news release December 23, 2019) through an option and joint venture agreement signed with ArcWest Exploration Inc. Completion of the proposed exploration activities in 2022 will result in TDG achieving 60 % ownership of Oxide Peak. Oxide Peak has a valid work authorization (three-year Multi-Year Area Based) Notice of Work ('NoW') and is fully permitted for TDG's proposed 2022 exploration activities.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy