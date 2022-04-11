ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Driver rear-ends car, crashes into River North restaurant while trying to flee

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A driver crashed into another car and struck a restaurant while trying to flee the scene early Monday in the River...

www.fox32chicago.com

CBS Chicago

Two killed, two injured when car wraps around tree in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were killed and two others were seriously injured Monday night when a sport-utility vehicle wrapped around the a tree in Washington Park.The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. at Morgan and Rainey drives in the park. The two curving east-west roads run through the park to connect Garfield Boulevard to the west in the Washington Park neighborhood, and 55th Street to the east in Hyde Park.Police said a red sport-utility vehicle was headed east on Morgan Drive with four people inside. The SUV sideswiped the door of a silver Chrysler sedan that was also headed east. The SUV then went on to strike a tree.The 35-year-old man driving the SUV was extricated and was pronounced dead. A 23-year-old woman in the SUV also died.Two men, ages 19 and 21, were also extricated and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with unspecified injuries to their bodies.The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.Video from the scene showed a wrecked car wrapped around a tree. Dozens of firefighters were seen trying to cut the car away from the tree.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two adults, three children injured when car, CTA bus collide at Ashland and Pershing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people – including three children – were injured Sunday afternoon in an accident involving a car and a CTA bus at Ashland Avenue and Pershing Road.Police said around 12:44 p.m. the driver of a sport-utility vehicle traveling on 40th Street attempted to make a left turn onto Ashland Avenue northbound. The bus was traveling southbound on Ashland Avenue and struck the SUV head-on. The driver and passengers in the SUV -- a woman, 29; two boys, 14 and 15; and a little girl, 5 -- were taken to Stroger Hospital Hospital of Cook County with minor injuries. All were in good condition.A 54-year-old woman who was a passenger on the bus was transported to the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center for an injury to her face in good condition. The bus driver declined medical attention. No citations were issued. 
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Chicago police release surveillance video in fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Have you seen these three men? Chicago police just released new surveillance video hoping to find the gunmen who shot and killed a 12-year-old girl on the way home from her own birthday party. City POD cameras captured images of the killers. On March 1 Nyzireya London Moore was riding in the car with her family near 72nd and Oakley when someone started firing in the street. A bullet hit Moore in the head. She died three three days later. Chicago police are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in this case. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Husband dead, wife in 'very critical' condition after West Pullman house fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fire crews Friday night were working to figure out what started a fire in West Pullman that left a man dead and his wife of 64 years fighting for her life.The husband and wife – both in their 90s – were trapped. Their family told CBS 2's Jermont Terry they hope the wife pulls through.As workers boarded up the house at 11649 S. Aberdeen St., family members tried collecting anything salvageable from the deadly fire."My heart is broken," said the couple's nephew, Sidney Johnson, "and I can just imagine what they went through."Johnson's aunt and uncle, Clarence...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dies after jumping from 7th floor at Water Tower Place

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after jumping seven stories from a shopping center Saturday morning, according to police. Around 11:23 a.m., the victim, 35, was on the 7th floor at the Water Tower Place located at 835 Michigan Ave. when he jumped, police said. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.  No further information is available. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man and woman found dead in Uptown apartment

CHICGAO (CBS)-- A separated couple was found dead in an apartment in a senior housing facility in Uptown Sunday night. Police arrived on scene for a well-being check around 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Montrose Avenue. Officers found 61-year-old Sheila Banks with a gunshot wound to the head. Ocie Banks Sr.,79, had injuries to his face. Neighbors said Sheila and Ocie Banks were separated. Sheila lived in the Uptown apartment, while Ocie lived in BerwynAccording to neighbors, Sheila Banks had people over for a gathering on Friday night.Gretta Carter, who has lived in the building for 12 years, said most neighbors...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Woman shot, killed while driving in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is killed after being shot while driving in the Little Village neighborhood Friday night. Police said around 11:43 p.m., Folashade Mordi, 25, was driving in the 2400 block of South Homan when an unknown offender shot into the vehicle from an unknown direction. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the left side of the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, according to police.  No one is in custody, Area four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
