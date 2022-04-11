ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese Streaming Giant Youku Buys Amazon’s Canadian Live-Action Kids Series ‘Dino Dana’

 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Chinese streaming service Youku has acquired two seasons of Amazon Prime Video ’s Canadian live-action series Dino Dana .

The Sinking Ship Entertainment series is a follow up to popular Dino Dan and will be made available for the first time in China later this, five years after the launch of season one on Amazon and Canada’s TVOKids.

Youku bought the seasons from Bomanbridge Media, a distributor specializing in placing Western content in Asian territories.

“Live-action series can be a difficult genre to place in China, but with our careful approach on excellent dubbing standards, and the series guarantee to offer a great script, character development and top-notch CGI, it was a clear choice in the streamer’s attempt to diversify its kids and family offering,” said Sonia Fleck, CEO of Bomanbridge Media.

The series, from Sinking Ship’s J.J. Johnson, follows 10-year-old Dana, who loves dinosaurs and finds a field guide gives her the power to imagine them into reality. Sinking Ship Entertainment produces in association with TVOkids and Prime Video.

The series premiered in 2017 and was followed by the theatrical release in June 2020 of Dino Dana The Movie .

Youku, meanwhile, has been a consistent buyer of Western shows, striking deals with the likes of Disney and Paramount in recent years.

