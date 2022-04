James McAvoy addressed those Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rumors about him coming back to play Professor X. During an Instagram Live conversation, fans kept asking him about the whispers and he flatly replied, "NO!" So, that should clear things up, or at least it should. As longtime MCU devotees know, the actors involved in these projects are under strict orders not to divulge any spoilers or plot details before the release of a movie. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness seems like an especially big entry in Phase 4 of the franchise. Spider-Man: No Way Home opened up the gates to the Multiverse. However, that seems to be only the tip of the iceberg. The trailer for the Doctor Strange sequel sees Patrick Stewart as Professor X or someone just like him. So, things are going to get pretty weird, which means expect the unexpected.

MOVIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO