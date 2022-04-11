Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for April 11 (photos)

Rylee Broadwell went 5-for-5 to help lead the Central Square softball team to a 12-7 victory over West Genesee in a non-league game on Wednesday. “Rylee Broadwell has been on the Central Square varsity softball team since she was in 8th grade,” said Redhawks coach Alicia Crandall. “She has consistently hit the ball through the years, but today she exploded at the plate going 5-for-5 as our lead off hitter. Rylee runs the bases well and that helped us today.”
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse announced on Thursday it received a signed National Letter of Intent from Judah Mintz, formally binding his commitment to the program. The 6-foot-3 guard from Oak Hill Academy is rated four stars and ranked as the No. 35 recruit in the 2022 class by ESPN.
