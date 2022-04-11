ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Point, GA

Massachusetts man arrested in East Point after impregnating juvenile family member

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
EAST POINT, Ga. — A man is awaiting extradition to Massachusetts after being arrested in Fulton County on Friday.

The Fall Rivers Police Department in Massachusetts reached out to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend with a 14-year-old girl who had been impregnated by a family member of hers, Roque Garcia-Ortiz.

Authorities say they feared Garcia-Ortiz was traveling to the metro Atlanta area to fly to Puerto Rico where he has family.

The FCSO Scorpion Unit found and arrested Garcia-Ortiz in a hotel in East Point.

He is being charged with three counts of rape, three counts of aggravated rape of a child and rape of a child with force.

Garcia-Ortiz is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Comments / 15

Matthew Priest
3d ago

It’s a sad day. I hope that young lady is able to heal from this. 🙏🏽

Reply(1)
12
Kristie Jackson
3d ago

He's not man enough to earn the love of a woman his own age. And he never will be.

Reply
5
