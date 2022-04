What Rishi Sunak said: As I stand here men, women and children are huddled in basements across Ukraine seeking protection. Soldiers and citizens alike have taken up arms to defend their land and families. The sorrow we feel for their suffering and admiration for their bravery is only matched by the gratitude we feel for the security in which we live. What he really meant: I am not just a bean-counter, I am a prime minister in waiting. What he said: So when I talk about security, I mean responding to the war in Ukraine, but I also mean the...

