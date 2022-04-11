Queen Elizabeth Talks About Her Experience with Covid

Learning that Tanner Novlan was on his way out was “bittersweet news” for the Emmy winner. It was with mixed and remixed feelings that Jacqueline MacInnes Wood took in the news that The Bold and the Beautiful was killing off Tanner Novlan as Finn. “On one hand, the drama of it all is fantastic!” she tells Soap Opera Digest. On the other, it means “that a colleague, an amazing screen partner and friend would be leaving.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO