ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leicester defeat a ‘wake-up call’ for Crystal Palace, Jordan Ayew admits

By Nick Mashiter
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gp2cZ_0f5byZgq00

Jordan Ayew admits Crystal Palace suffered a wake-up call at Leicester City ahead of their FA Cup showdown with Chelsea.

The Eagles lost 2-1 at the King Power Stadium and face Chelsea in the semi-final on Sunday.

Ademola Lookman and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored for Leicester with Wilfried Zaha pulling a goal back in the second half.

Zaha’s effort came after Kasper Schmeichel saved his penalty, only for VAR to rule Caglar Soyuncu had encroached and order a retake.

Schmeichel saved his second spot-kick but the forward nodded in the rebound – although Ayew knows they have to improve ahead of their Wembley trip.

“It’s a wake-up call for us to know the importance for us to have a really good start of the game and to build on that,” he told the club’s official site.

“The most important thing is it happened now and not against Chelsea. Now we have one week to prepare for Chelsea and we’ll do the best we can.

“That’s the message from the manager and it was quite simple and short: it’s a good wake-up call and we prepare ourselves for the next game the best we can.

“In the second half we were the much better team. We didn’t give up, we pushed, but we didn’t manage to come back which is the most important thing.

“I feel like we didn’t start the game well. It was all about the start. We paid the price and conceded two goals.”

Dewsbury-Hall set up Lookman’s opener before adding a second just before the break with his first Premier League goal.

The midfielder has impressed during his breakthrough season with the Foxes but refused to get carried away.

He told the club’s official site: “I’ll probably reflect at the end of the season. Now, games are coming thick and fast. I can’t really afford to sit back and look. I’ve got to be focused and recover, and be ready for each game.

“We’re coming to a very important part of the season and everyone knows that. I feel like we’re in a good place at the moment, we’ve got a lot of the squad back and we can really kick on and have a great end to the season.

“I’m just happy to be playing and doing as well as I can for the team, then come the end of the season, I’ll see where I’m at.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

West Ham: David Moyes hails players after historic European win vs Lyon

West Ham manager David Moyes hailed his Lyon kings after they roared into a historic first European semi-final in 46 years.Goals from Craig Dawson, Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen secured a memorable 3-0 away victory over Lyon and a 4-1 aggregate success, taking the Europa League debutants into the last four.Moyes’ side were big underdogs heading to the city overlooked by the French Alps following last week’s 1-1 first-leg draw at the London Stadium."Great achievement for West Ham to get into the semi-finals of a European competition, we're thrilled by it," the manager said. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More West Ham: David Moyes ‘baffled’ by pitch invader who ruined attack during Lyon drawMan City ‘forgot to play’ against Atletico in ill-tempered showdown, Guardiola saysFootage emerges of tunnel brawl between Roma and Bodo/Glimt coaching staff
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

History shows Man City and Liverpool’s greater targets could result in an FA Cup classic

On the way back from taxing Champions League games, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola could have allowed themselves the time to relax, but that’s just not in their nature. The Manchester City manager was already on the laptop on the way home from Madrid. There was something to be figured out.If there has been any sense that Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final is a fixture they could have really done without - a game against exactly the wrong opponents at the wrong time - it was quickly pushed back. The brief build-up has instead inspired an enthusiasm in both managers. It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Harry Kane to turn down Manchester United due to Erik ten Hag

What the papers sayOld Trafford is apparently not the destination for Harry Kane this summer, despite Manchester United courting the Tottenham striker for months. The Express says United’s decision to choose Erik ten Hag as their incoming boss was the main factor, with 28-year-old Kane keen to play for his former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, who was previously linked to the Red Devils’ top job. The Mail, meanwhile, says Ten Hag may try to sign Kane’s 24-year-old Tottenham team-mate Steven Bergwijn – a Netherlands winger – in the coming months.The Star, meanwhile, reports Ten Hag has told Cristiano Ronaldo he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Jordan Ayew
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
Person
Ademola Lookman
The Independent

Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Luton Town face Nottingham Forest in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralph Hasenhuttl knows Southampton must improve if they are to finish in top half

Ralph Hasenhuttl says it would be a major achievement for Southampton to achieve their target of a top-half Premier League finish but concedes they have “no chance” based on recent performances.Saints were thrashed 6-0 at home by Chelsea last weekend and have collected only a solitary point from their past five top-flight games.Despite the poor run of form, the south-coast club sit just a point behind 10th position going into their final seven fixtures, which begin on Saturday at home to Arsenal.Manager Hasenhuttl admits his side can only afford a few more slip-ups if they are to fulfil ambitions.“Our target...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The use of Hillsborough as ‘banter’ is a depressing and shameful trend

How should we remember Hillsborough? Today, on another anniversary, the 33rd, this is a question than many of those involved in the quest for justice are asking. Forgetting is not an option.That is not just because the sorrow, the loss and the horror are burnt into the brains of bereaved family members and survivors of the crush on the Leppings Lane that led to the death of 97 people at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in 1989. There is no chance of anyone being left to grieve quietly. There are too many supporters willing to invoke...
SOCCER
The Independent

Joe Root steps down as England Test captain after struggles on tour

Joe Root has stepped down as England Test captain following the team’s recent struggles in the Ashes and on tour in the Caribbean, saying the role was “taking a toll away from the game”. Root took over from Alastair Cook in 2017 and his 27 Test wins as captain is an England record, ahead of Michael Vaughan (26), Andrew Strauss and Cook (both 24). Those victories contributed to impressive series wins in India, South Africa and Sri Lanka under Root’s leadership. But he could not lead England to Ashes victory in three attempts, with two 4-0 drubbings in Australia either...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Palace#Eagles#Var
The Independent

On this day in 2009: Andy Flower appointed England team director

Andy Flower was confirmed as England’s new team director on this day in 2009.The South Africa-born Zimbabwe international had been working as a coach with England for two years after retiring from his playing career.A global recruitment search ended right back on the doorstep at Lord’s with Flower appointed as Peter Moores’ permanent successor after acting as interim head coach on England’s 11-week tour of the West Indies.The England and Wales Cricket Board had engaged professional head-hunting firm Odgers Ray & Berndtson to identify the ideal candidate.Potential high-profile targets such as Tom Moody and Mickey Arthur ruled themselves out of...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

603K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy