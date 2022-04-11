ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

See how your grocery store stacks up against its competitors in these interactive charts

By Alyse Messmer
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington state has many grocery stores to choose from such as Fred Meyer, Costco, Walmart, Winco and...

www.tri-cityherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

$1 no more: One dollar store is raising prices while customers flock to its competitor

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The dollar store might cost you more than a dollar these days. For more than three decades, Dollar Tree, a national discount variety chain that sells everything from craft supplies and beauty products to candy, snacks and toys -- has maintained its “everything-for-one-dollar” philosophy, managing its kitschy but successful retail concept even through several challenging inflationary periods.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
KELOLAND TV

Pop up grocery store helps families save money

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The combination of rising gas prices, inflation and a sluggish economy is hitting a lot of families hard in the pocketbook. One way some people are trying to save money is by shopping at pop-up grocery stores. If you’ve never heard of a pop-up...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KFVS12

Grocery stores see shortage of frozen pizzas, raw dough

(CNN) - You may have a hard time finding your favorite frozen pizza. General Mills is struggling to meet demand for its refrigerated pizzas like Totino’s, along with raw dough like its Pillsbury line. The company’s chief financial officer blames supply chain shortages pointing to disruptions in the supply...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Kennewick, WA
State
Washington State
City
Bellingham, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Mashed

How To Save Money At The Grocery Store, According To An Expert

Just when you thought inflation couldn't get any higher, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on March 10, 2022 that the Consumer Price Index (the average price of a standard assortment of consumer goods) had risen nearly 1% in February. This was after the CPI had already risen more than half a percent in January and a whopping near-8% over the course of 2021. Although a sudden and precipitous increase in gasoline prices may be drawing the most attention at this very moment, accounting for one-third of the total monthly price increase, the price of groceries is also rising. That's happening more steadily over time, making it like the "hare" to gasoline's "tortoise." And thanks to the old Aesop fable, we all know better than to underestimate the tortoise.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KOMO News

West Seattle coin store temporarily closes after robbery

A jewelry store in West Seattle is closing up shop for now after a smash and grab caught on camera. Workers say the robbers took off with cash and jewelry and to get it they did extensive damage. Employees at Bellevue Rare Coins say the focus now is ramping up...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grocery Shopping#Stacks#Mobile Data#Food Drink#Safegraph
MyNorthwest.com

When will ‘enough be enough’ for Puget Sound region home buyers?

Rising home prices are nothing new in the Puget Sound region, but when can prospective buyers expect that trend to relent?. According to the latest data from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service, the median price of a residential home in King County rose 12% year-over-year in March, with increases of 16% and 25% in Pierce and Snohomish counties respectively.
KING COUNTY, WA
Tri-City Herald

Reader poll: What Tri-Cities restaurant makes the best burger?

Nothing hits the spot like a great burger, and the Tri-Cities has no shortage of them. If you ask 10 people where the best burger in town is, you’re likely to get 10 different answers: from food trucks and casinos to taverns and sit-down restaurants. Trying to figure out...
TRI-CITIES, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy