Dogs Are Not a Mystery To Their Owners

The story of a dog abandoned because he was “gay” now has a happy ending after two gay humans adopted him.Steve Nichols and his partner John have welcomed Fezco – now renamed Oscar, after the legendary gay playwright Oscar Wilde – into their home near Charlotte, North Carolina.“We just thought it would make sense for the gay dog to be adopted by a loving gay family,” Mr Nichols told WCCB.Oscar’s previous, homophobic owners left him at Stanly County Animal Protective Services after reportedly seeing him mount another male dog. According to both science and common sense, all dogs sometimes...

PETS ・ 22 DAYS AGO