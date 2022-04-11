Two people stabbed at construction site in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Two people are hospitalized and a third is under arrest after a stabbing at a construction site in Cambridge.

The men who are hurt are workers, and the person under arrest is a co-worker, according to investigators.

Cambridge Police say the victims have serious injuries, but their wounds are not considered life-threatening.

The stabbings happened on Wheeler Street.

A folding knife has been recovered, according to Cambridge Police.

Two people stabbed at construction site in Cambridge

Two people stabbed at construction site in Cambridge

Crews from the Cambridge Fire Department are also on the scene providing emergency medical care.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group