Two people stabbed at construction site in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Two people are hospitalized and a third is under arrest after a stabbing at a construction site in Cambridge.
The men who are hurt are workers, and the person under arrest is a co-worker, according to investigators.
Cambridge Police say the victims have serious injuries, but their wounds are not considered life-threatening.
The stabbings happened on Wheeler Street.
A folding knife has been recovered, according to Cambridge Police.
Crews from the Cambridge Fire Department are also on the scene providing emergency medical care.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
