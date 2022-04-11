ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Queens lawmaker helps pass additional COVID relief funding for restaurants and small businesses

By Carlotta Mohamed
politicsny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongresswoman Grace Meng helped pass legislation in the House of Representatives on Thursday, April 7, that would provide additional COVID-19 relief funding...

politicsny.com

Comments / 2

Related
NewsChannel 36

New York small businesses to receive millions in pandemic relief

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Small business throughout New York state will be receiving $500 million in pandemic relief. The money will be distributed to nearly 29,000 small businesses in the state through the COVID-19 small business recovery grant program. The program was created to provide grant assistance to small businesses in New York who have experienced economic difficulties due to the pandemic.
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Queens, NY
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Coronavirus
Queens, NY
Government
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grace Meng
The Independent

Economists warn government using inflation as ‘cover’ to cash in on graduates and students

The government is using inflation as "cover" to take more money from graduates and students, a respected economic think-tank has said.The Institute for Fiscal Studies warned on Thursday that a freeze to the repayment threshold and large real-term cuts in maintenance loans could cause "genuine hardship".Inflation has hit highs not seen since the early 1990s but the government has decided not to increase the size of student maintenance loans or increase the repayment threshold to match.As a result the real-terms value of the loans has fallen, and people earning lower salaries are being sucked into having to make more or...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

As Companies End Vaccine Mandates, Workers Are Becoming Enraged

A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Business Incubator awarded $1.35M to help develop small businesses

A non-profit organization that has helped start hundreds of businesses in the Valley has received $1.35 million to continue its mission. Youngstown Business Incubator announced on Thursday the award from the Appalachian Regional Commission to support small business development in Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana, Ashtabula, Jefferson, Belmont and Monroe Counties. "It's...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Greater Milwaukee Today

Republican lawmakers call for tax relief to help offset soaring inflation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Republican state lawmakers are urging the Illinois General Assembly to provide more tax relief to help combat the growing rate of inflation that’s causing massive price hikes at gas stations, grocery stores and elsewhere. GOP legislators on Wednesday urged Democratic members of the Illinois House to...
ILLINOIS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospitals urge Congress for additional COVID-19 relief through 4 programs

The American Hospital Association is pushing for immediate additional COVID-19 relief from Congress, stating in a March 23 letter that there is still a "significant need" for financial assistance. "The recent surge of cases and hospitalizations abroad fueled by the omicron variant known as BA.2 serves as a critical warning:...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KLST/KSAN

How old is too old to serve in Congress?

Some colleagues of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) are reportedly worried about her "rapidly deteriorating" memory and whether she's fit for the job, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy