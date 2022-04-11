Woman dies while snorkeling off Florida's Dry Tortugas

A 74-year-old woman died while snorkeling at the Dry Tortugas National Park in the Gulf of Mexico west of Key West.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Seattle resident Carol Murrell Maillet was snorkeling along the fort wall by the beach on Thursday afternoon when family members heard her screaming.

Witnesses helped bring Maillet to the beach and began CPR.

The 74-year-old was airlifted to the Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island in the Florida Keys where she later died.

The incident remains under investigation. Foul play is not suspected.

Investigators say Maillet was not on a guided snorkeling trip when the incident occurred.